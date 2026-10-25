The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Ole Miss Roller Coaster Ride in Austin

Texas had its back against the wall Saturday. Ole Miss entered Austin with momentum, College Football Playoff aspirations and an opportunity to take another major step toward a championship.

The Longhorns flipped the script.

Ole Miss looked anemic in nearly every facet of the game early on. Trinidad Chambliss struggled to find his footing, Kewan Lacy failed to establish the running game, and an offensive line that had become one of the conference's best units couldn't get anything going.

Defensively, the Rebels were expected to take advantage of a Texas offense that had struggled throughout the season. Instead, Arch Manning, one of college football's most scrutinized players, found ways to expose the Ole Miss defense.

The two teams entered Saturday on opposite trajectories. Texas needed a win to get its season back on track, while Ole Miss looked to build on its momentum and strengthen its playoff resume.

By halftime, those narratives had flipped. The Rebels trailed 24-3, had just 59 total yards and had converted only one of six third downs. With Georgia looming, Ole Miss could not afford a performance like this.

The Rebels mounted a remarkable comeback, erasing a 21-point deficit and tying the game at 24. But after getting back into the contest, Ole Miss failed to capitalize on its opportunities, allowing Texas to regain control.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from Ole Miss' 34-27 loss against Texas.

The Good: Oscar Bird, Ole Miss Pass Rush and a Team That Wouldn't Quit

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) drops back to pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After looking completely out of answers in the first half, Ole Miss showed tremendous fight to get back into the game.

The Rebels trailed by 21 points at halftime. Their offense had managed just 59 yards, Chambliss had thrown interceptions, and the defense had no answers for Manning. The game appeared to be slipping away before Ole Miss found a way to change its trajectory.

The turnaround started with the pass rush.

Blake Purchase sacked Manning and forced a fumble, setting off a chaotic sequence that ended with Kam Franklin recovering the ball in the end zone for a defensive touchdown. The play gave Ole Miss its first real spark and cut into the deficit without requiring the offense to put together a scoring drive.

The defense continued to provide opportunities, and Chambliss eventually found his rhythm. The quarterback connected with Horatio Fields for a six-yard touchdown before finding him again for a 27-yard score. The second touchdown tied the game at 24, completing a comeback that seemed impossible at halftime.

Ole Miss had erased a three-touchdown deficit on the road against a team desperate for a win.

That response deserves recognition, even if the outcome ultimately proved disappointing.

The Rebels also received a strong performance from punter Oscar Bird. The Australian entered Saturday averaging 46.8 yards per punt, and his ability to flip field position remained an important asset for a team that struggled to sustain early.

Bird's versatility adds another dimension to the special teams unit. His successful fake punt against South Carolina last season demonstrated that he can contribute beyond traditional punting duties.

Ultimately, the biggest positive was the team's resilience. Ole Miss could have folded after its disastrous first half. Instead, the Rebels made the necessary adjustments, generated defensive momentum and put themselves in position to steal a road victory.

A converted on-side kick and a strong push to try and equalize late, the Rebels truly gave it their all against the Longhorns.

That fight matters moving forward. But the Rebels must learn to pair that resilience with four quarters of consistent execution. A comeback should not have been necessary in the first place.

The Bad: Ole Miss Fell Into a Massive Deficit

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) reacts after a run with quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss spent the first half digging a hole that nearly proved impossible to escape.

The Rebels entered Austin with an opportunity to strengthen their playoff résumé against a Texas team coming off consecutive losses. Instead, they played some of their worst football of the season when the stakes demanded their best.

The halftime statistics illustrated the scale of the problem.

Manning completed 11 of 16 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, while adding a rushing score. Ryan Wingo caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, including a 50-yard reception that exposed the Rebels' inability to contain explosive plays.

Texas finished the first half with 244 total yards. Ole Miss had 59.

The Longhorns controlled the line of scrimmage, established the running game and found opportunities through the air. Ole Miss struggled to generate pressure consistently, allowing Manning to settle into the game and dictate the pace.

The offensive problems were just as severe.

Chambliss completed only four of his first 14 passes for 53 yards and threw two interceptions. Lacy managed just 14 rushing yards on seven carries, leaving the Rebels without a reliable ground game.

The offensive line failed to establish the physical presence that had helped Ole Miss find success in previous weeks. Without a consistent running threat, the passing attack became more difficult to sustain.

Offensive coordinator John David Baker also faces questions about how the unit responded to Texas' defensive approach. The Rebels struggled to find answers, and the lack of production placed even more pressure on a defense already having trouble containing Manning.

Ole Miss' comeback demonstrated what the team could accomplish when it executed. The problem was that it took an extraordinary second-half effort to overcome mistakes that should never have accumulated in the first place.

Against Georgia, the Rebels cannot expect to survive another half like the one they played in Austin.

The Ugly: Another Road Failure and a Missed Opportunity

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks up during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most frustrating part of Ole Miss' afternoon was not simply falling behind. It was fighting all the way back, getting the game tied and then failing to finish.

Pete Golding's experiences so far as a head coach on the road have not been pretty.

The Rebels had every reason to believe they could complete the comeback after Chambliss connected with Fields for the tying touchdown. A 21-point deficit had disappeared, and the momentum that once belonged entirely to Texas had shifted.

Ole Miss had given itself a chance to win.

Then came the opportunity to take control.

With the game tied, the Rebels had a chance to capitalize on an interception and put themselves in position to take the lead. Instead, they failed to turn the takeaway into the points needed to change the game.

Against a Texas team that had spent much of the second half struggling to maintain its early advantage, that missed opportunity proved costly.

Manning responded with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to restore the Longhorns' lead at 31-24. Texas then continued to lean on its running game, with Raleek Brown delivering a crucial late run as the Longhorns moved toward putting the game away.

For a defense that had just helped Ole Miss erase a three-touchdown deficit, the inability to stop the run in the closing stages was particularly damaging.

The Rebels had already demonstrated that they could generate pressure and create turnovers. They had shown that their offense could score against a defense that had controlled the first half.

But the game was decided by what Ole Miss could not do when it mattered most.

The Rebels could not capitalize on the interception. They could not consistently contain Brown late. And they could not turn a remarkable comeback into a road victory.

That is what makes this performance so difficult to evaluate. Ole Miss displayed the fight of a team capable of competing with top opponents, but it also showed the mistakes of a team that remains vulnerable when its execution falters.

The result is another painful road setback, one that threatens to undermine the momentum the Rebels had built in recent weeks.

With Georgia looming, Ole Miss has little time to address those problems. The College Football Playoff picture remains a significant concern, and the Rebels cannot afford to rely on second-half rallies to keep their season on track.

The comeback showed that Ole Miss is capable of responding to adversity.

The finish showed how much work remains.

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