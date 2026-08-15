Takeaways From Ole Miss’ First Week of Media Availability at Fall Camp

Ole Miss football is officially through the first week of preseason camp.

So far, the program has permitted three media opportunities, including a handful of limited viewing periods between two practices.

In episode 88 of The Rebel Rundown Podcast, Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis recounts the past week in Oxford and talks about what he’s hearing from inside the Manning Center as it pertains to player performances as well as roster developments.

Heading into the season

Robert Edwards, left, gets a football autographed by head coach Pete Golding at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the time of this writing, Ole Miss currently has two more media opportunities scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 21. On Tuesday, the media will hear from defensive coordinator Bryan Brown for the first time this summer. Brown has taken the podium a handful of times since Golding’s elevation to head coach, and last spoke to the local media back in April during spring camp. Fans can expect to hear a little bit more from each coordinator than in previous years.

Later that week on Friday, media will be permitted limited viewing for final practice periods before hearing from a handful of select defensive players. The remainder of the month is expected to be treated like game weeks, as Ole Miss prepares to open

Ole Miss is going through its first fall camp under Pete Golding this month, and the Rebels remain just over three weeks away from opening the 2026 season against Louisville in Nashville. The Rebels currently sit as one-possession favorites over the Cardinals on most sportsbooks.

Ole Miss is looking to continue to build on top of the momentum it has constructed over the last few years. Since the 2023 season, Ole Miss has won at least 10 games in each year, with one of its best campaigns as a program coming last fall. The Rebels managed to reel in 13 wins, make their College Football Playoff debut while stringing together two postseason wins.

Ultimately, Ole Miss fell just a handful of plays short of appearing in last season’s national title game, losing to Miami in the semifinals in Glendale, Arizona on a controversial no-call pass interference on De’Zhaun Stribling in the end zone on the game’s final play.

This season, despite a harder schedule and with nine SEC contests to play, Ole Miss expects itself to return to the College Football Playoffs and make a similar run with headliner returners like Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Suntarine Perkins, Will Echoles and others mixing with the nation’s No. 2 transfer portal class.

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