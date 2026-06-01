Takeaways, Stats for Ole Miss QB Commit Keegan Croucher at Elite 11 Finals

The annual Elite 11 quarterback camp took place in Los Angeles this past weekend, and some of the best passers in the 2027 recruiting class got a chance to show off in front of scouts and media.

Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor stole headlines and won this year's Elite 11 Finals MVP award, but there was still a ton of other talent to be impressed by during the event, most notably Ole Miss Rebels quarterback commit Keegan Croucher.

Though Croucher might not be as popular a name as some other freshmen in the 2027 class, he managed to impress during Elite 11 and could rise up recruiting rankings as a result.

Keegan Croucher Stats From Elite 11 Finals

Keegan Croucher | Courtesy of Keegan Croucher's Instagram.

According to Rivals, Croucher put up some impressive numbers in the day leading up to and during the finals.

On Day 2, he went 16 of 20 passing before going 12 of 23 for one touchdown and one sack during 7-on-7 on Day 3.

Here's a look at his touchdown pass during red zone work on Sunday:

Ole Miss 4-star QB commit Keegan Croucher finds his man across the middle at the Elite 11 Finals🦈



(via @adamgorney)



Live updates: https://t.co/ghyt2O6U0A https://t.co/WVAhHT1KWv pic.twitter.com/zCc1FtTPCI — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026

On Saturday, Croucher also put together a few more solid throws during drills and showed some solid upside in the process, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Here's a look at some more throws from Croucher:

Ole Miss has another Elite QB on the way in Keegan Croucher



His arm talent and upside were on full display during Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals



Croucher is currently ranked as the No. 4 QB in the 2027 Rivals300, but expect him to keep rising 📈https://t.co/zQR6kJCvjx https://t.co/9WXZerrxKa pic.twitter.com/8kpjsRvWmf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 30, 2026

Other Notable QBs Who Were at Elite 11

While Taylor won MVP, other quarterbacks joined Croucher as notable names to keep tabs on moving forward. Rivals even ranked Croucher as the No. 2 overall performer at Elite 11 behind Taylor.

Other quarterbacks that participated included Peyton Houston (LSU), Will Mencl (Oregon), Elijah Haven (Alabama), Braylen Warren (Missouri) and Kharim Hughley (Clemson).

Croucher, a product of Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN, is the No. 15 quarterback in the 2027 class and the No. 13 overall player in the state of Tennessee, per 247Sports rankings.

He committed to Ole Miss in October and has since stayed locked in with Pete Golding despite the depature of Lane Kiffin. Croucher has taken multiple visits since committing and appears set to officially sign with the program once that time comes.

Croucher will no doubt be pursued by other Power 4 teams during the 2027 cycle, especially after how he performed during Elite 11. Ole Miss will have to stay hot on his tail if they want to secure the program's quarterback of the future for good.

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