Ole Miss Wins Key Recruiting Battle for 4-Star Linebacker

The Ole Miss Rebels are once again adding to their 2027 recruiting class as the program heads into its first full season under head coach Pete Golding.

After landing a commitment Sunday afternoon from three-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley, the Rebels have now secured a commitment from four-star linebacker Jeremiah Culpepper, who chose Ole Miss over Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Auburn. This gives Golding and staff a key recruiting win over some fellow SEC competition.

At 6-2, 205 pounds, Culpepper is now the 13th commitment in the 2027 cycle for the Rebels and instantly becomes one of the best players among the group. A product of Troup County High School, in LaGrange, GA., Culpepper is the No. 15 linebacker in the class and the No. 19 overall player in the state of Georgia.

Where Jeremiah Culpepper Stands in Ole Miss Football's 2027 Class

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what each of Ole Miss' 2027 commits ends up becoming at the college or pro level, but there's no doubt that Culpepper has among the highest potential of them all.

He's joined by other talented four-star defensive players like defensive linemen Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and Marvin Nguetsop, cornerback Taelyn Mayo and safety Darrell Mattison among others. Some of the Rebels' best offensive commits include four-stars quarterback Keegan Croucher and the aforementioned Whitley.

At No. 200 in 247Sports' overall player rankings for the class, second-best among 2027 Ole Miss commits, Culpepper only trails Shumaker, who is No. 85 on the list.

Last season for LaGrange, Culpepper posted 59 tackles (16 for loss), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. This came after he had only three sacks in 2024.

Culpepper also received offers from programs like the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators, Louisville Cardinals, Florida State Seminoles, Missouri Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and many more.

He still has official visits set with Texas (June 12), Auburn (June 19), Tennessee (June 12) and Virginia Tech (June 5).

Culpepper previously took unofficial visits with Georgia Tech and Florida State earlier this spring but instead it's Ole Miss that has won a key recruiting battle in the southeast.

Look for the Rebels to continue adding to their 2027 class as the offseason treads on.

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