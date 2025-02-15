TE Luke Hasz Tabbed 'Best Portal Addition' For Ole Miss Football This Offseason
The Ole Miss Rebels reeled in another strong transfer portal class this offseason, one that is expected to feature a lot of plug-and-play individuals on a roster that is losing a good deal of talent to the NFL Draft.
One area of focus for Ole Miss in the portal came at tight end, a position that is set to be vacated by veteran Caden Prieskorn this spring. The Rebels return a productive player in that room in the form of Dae'Quan Wright, but they also set out to acquire some additional help at tight end for what will be a new-look offense in 2025.
Enter Luke Hasz, former Arkansas Razorback.
Hasz committed to Ole Miss out of the transfer portal in December, and he is an up-and-comer at the position in the Southeastern Conference. He spent two seasons with the Razorbacks where he hauled in a combined 577 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and that production now comes to Oxford.
The Rebels once again made a big haul on the defensive side of the football in the transfer portal, but it's Hasz that drew the attention of ESPN in a recent story.
The publication highlighted the top portal addition for each team in its Way-Too-Early Top 25, and since Ole Miss is ranked at No. 25 in that list, Hasz was the featured piece.
You can read an excerpt from the article below.
"After developing transfer Caden Prieskorn into an All-SEC performer, the Rebels are looking to replace him with one of the top young tight ends in the conference. Hasz, a former top-100 recruit, hauled in 42 receptions for 577 yards and seven touchdowns over 17 games with the Razorbacks and will be a dynamic pass catcher that new starting QB Austin Simmons can lean on in an offense that will feature lots of new faces in 2025."
It's true that new quarterback Austin Simmons will need some security blankets as he pilots this offense in 2025, and Hasz seems to fit that bill perfectly. He also seems to be a player who is itching for a breakout year, and coming to Oxford to play in an offense led by accomplished minds Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. should only help him in that quest.
The Rebels have a tough act to follow this fall if they hope to replicate some of the offensive success the team has seen while being led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, but if some of these new faces can pan out (including Hasz), Ole Miss may be reloading on that side of the ball instead of rebuilding.
Hasz and the Rebels will open their 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.