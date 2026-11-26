On Friday, the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs will collide for the 123rd time. Ole Miss has won 68 times, including five of the last six matchups.

The Rebels saw their College Football Playoff hopes wither away two weeks ago, but they could salavage this season with a win in this rivalry.

As we prepare for another installment of the Egg Bowl, let's rank the best games between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

10. 2000 Ole Miss 45, MSU 30

The 2000 Egg Bowl was played on Thanksgiving and was the highest-scoring game in the rivalry at the time. Deuce McAlister was tremendous, scoring three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown, marking a memorable individual performance.

9. 2007 MSU 17, Ole Miss 14

The Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit to knock off the Rebels. A 75-yard punt return touchdown gave Mississippi State a spark, and Adam Carlson hit the go-ahead field goal with 12 seconds left.

8. 2022 MSU 24, Ole Miss 22

Ole Miss WR Malik Heath (8) celebrates WR Dayton Wade after he made a touchdown at the 2022 Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2022 edition didn't go Ole Miss's way as the Bulldogs stopped a go-ahead two-point conversion with 1:25 remaining. However, this back-and-forth game was entertaining. Jackson Dart threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and Quinshon Judkins added 91 rushing yards. It was also Mike Leach's final game.

7. 1998 MSU 28, Ole Miss 6

This was the first time the two teams matched up on Thanksgiving. Mississippi State dominated the game and secured the SEC Western Division championship and a trip to the SEC Championship Game.

6. 2013 MSU 17, Ole Miss 10 (OT)

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Dak Prescott. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Quarterback Dak Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury, but head coach Dan Mullen turned to him anyway. He entered the game in the fourth quarter and led a comeback victory. Prescott's rushing touchdown secured the win.



5. 2014 Ole Miss 31, MSU 17

Mississippi State was the fourth-ranked team in the country and had a legitimate shot at making the first College Football Playoff. However, Ole Miss pulled off a massive upset and secured one of the biggest wins in program history. It also took revenge from the previous year's game.

Jaylen Walton's 91-yard touchdown run was the difference. It was an unforgettable game for the Rebels' fans.

4. 1997 Ole Miss 15, MSU 14

Before the two teams took the field, there was a massive brawl. With tensions running high, quarterback Stewart Patridge delivered a 64-yard touchdown drive to make it a one-point game. The Rebels went for two and Patridge completed a pass to Cory Peterson.

The two-point conversion will live in Ole Miss football history forever.

3. 1999 MSU 23, Ole Miss 20

The Pick and The Kick. Mississippi State rallied, and a wacky interception set up the game-winning field goal. This is a game Rebels' fans want to forget.

2. 2019 MSU 21, Ole Miss 20

Speaking of forgettable moments, Elijah Moore entered the conversation. With nine seconds left, Matt Corall dropped back and floated a touchdown pass to Moore. What should've been a euphoric moment quickly turned into disaster.

Moore drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which moved the extra point attempt backward. The kick was missed, and Ole Miss lost the game.

1. 1983 Ole Miss 24, MSU 23

If you're an Ole Miss fan, you've been told of the immaculate deflection. A 40 mph gust of wind deflected a Mississippi State field-goal attempt and handed the Rebels a win. The victory secured a bowl appearance for Ole Miss.

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