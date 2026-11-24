This Friday, the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the 123rd Egg Bowl.

Both the Rebels and the Bulldogs started the season well before having a disappointing end to the season. Mississippi State is 5-6 and looking to win one more game to become bowl-eligible, and Ole Miss is 7-4, looking to stop the collapse that has defined its season.

Bigger than either team's season, they're playing for bragging rights over their in-state rivals. Ole Miss has won the last three Egg Bowls; here's everything to know about the Mississippi State team looking to prevent the Rebels from winning four in a row.

Mississippi State's QB Situation

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterbacks AJ Swann and Kamario Taylor share a laugh during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Mississippi State started the season 4-0, they were led by star quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taylor had 1,460 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions, alongside 147 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, before suffering a season-ending injury against Oklahoma that had been giving him issues since game four against Missouri.

Following Taylor's injury, the Bulldogs turned to backup quarterbacks Billy Puckett and AJ Swann. Puckett's had 690 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions and Swann's had 489 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Puckett also had 122 rushing yards.

It's not been announced who will be starting on Friday for the Egg Bowl, but one thing's for certain, and that's that Mississippi State is missing the presence of Kamario Taylor.

Non-QB Offensive Threats

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Despite the complicated quarterback situation, Mississippi State still has weapons on its offense, particularly running back Fluff Bothwell and wide receivers Anthony Evans III and Sanfrisco Magee.

Bothwell has 134 carries for 649 yards and three touchdowns. He's dealt with injury issues this season, but when healthy has been a difference-maker, as he has in the four games this season he's gone for more than 100 rushing yards.

Evans has caught 73 passes for 929 yards and six touchdowns while Magee's caught 26 passes for 505 yards and nine touchdowns. If whoever's at quarterback for the Bulldogs can get the ball to the receivers, they could give the Rebels' defense trouble.

The Bulldogs' CB Duo

Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones reacts after defeating the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turning attention to the Bulldogs' defense, two of the premier defenders for Mississippi State are cornerbacks Kelley Jones and Jett Jefferson.

Jones and Jefferson have both been getting NFL Draft buzz as of late; Jones, in particular, is looked at as a first- or second-round player.

The duo will be trying to limit Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander, who's the main receiving threat for the Rebels and is coming off what could be a return to form game against Wofford. Ole Miss' passing production should be one of the deciding factors of the game.

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