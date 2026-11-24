OXFORD, Miss. — This time last year Pete Golding’s world at Ole Miss looked a lot different.

He was fulfilling his role as Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator, gearing up for what was his third Egg Bowl matchup, but had to do it while focus fluctuated inside and around the Manning Center.

Of course, last year's 38-19 Egg Bowl win ended up marking the final game of Lane Kiffin’s coaching career at Ole Miss.

This week, Golding is preparing for his first rivalry game as a head coach.

“I wasn’t doing this last year at this time. I kind of thought about that a little bit the other day of what this weekend was last year, the ride back (from Starkville) and just the indecision and kind of the unknown,” Golding said of last November’s circumstances. “Now it’s kind of settled in and got a good idea of what it needs to look like moving forward. I mean, it’s my responsibility, it’s our responsibility to make sure we’re doing everything for the program to give us our best shot. So making a lot of decisions that you weren’t in charge of last year, what that needs to look like moving forward. But also an appreciation as well for having the opportunity to do what I do on a daily basis. Really grateful for the guys that we do have in the locker room. I told you all from the very beginning — really good group of dudes.

We haven’t always gotten to execute the way that we need to on a consistent basis, but I’ve really enjoyed being around them. I’ve really enjoyed being able to impact other people’s lives as far as from an assistant coaching standpoint and seeing what this year has meant to them. I think this week reminds me of all those Ole Miss guys that came back and how grateful they are for this opportunity this week to go play in another Egg Bowl and coach in an Egg Bowl. So really, really grateful, but understanding that there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it too and (making) sure that we’re doing everything that we can moving forward to put ourselves in the best spot.”

However, one thing that won’t change for Golding against Mississippi State this time around is that he’ll be the Rebels’ defensive play caller.

After taking off last week’s defensive responsibilities for the game against Wofford, Golding noted he’ll be back with the playsheet. Last week’s change of course also gave the Rebels’ shot-caller the opportunity to get a head start on Egg Bowl preparations.

“I’m going to call this one. Part of allowing Coach Brown last week to call it was the (roster) retention component, but also working ahead on Mississippi State,” Golding explained Monday. “That allowed me to get ahead on a lot of the tape and some of the game planning type of things. Just the experience within this game, versus this offense and Coach Lebby and all that type of stuff (it made sense) that was for last week.”

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Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) kisses the Golden Egg trophy while posing for a picture with teammates after a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though Ole Miss is looking for its fourth straight win of the annual series as a near 20-point favorite, with star quarterback Kamario Taylor unavailable for Mississippi State, throw those aspects out the window when it comes to Friday’s game in Oxford.

Golding believes the Rebels will have to be at their ‘best’ to beat the scrappy 5-6 (2-6) Bulldogs that are looking to notch a signature road win, while gaining bowl eligibility.

“Anticipating their best. I think this one of those games that’s obviously a play-in game for them as well and what it means. They’re going to try to find every way humanly possible to win the football game. I think the biggest thing to our players is always what you see on tape prior to this game is not what you’re going to see on Friday. There’s going to be a different energy, they’re going to scheme everything they possibly can, they’re going to try to steal every possession they possibly can — so forget what you see on tape. This game means a lot to them as well and we’re going to have to be at our best,” Golding added. “(Need) really good preparation this week and have good plans in all three phases and go in there and execute at a high level because it’s going to take it.”

Former Ole Miss starting quarterback and current player development staff member Tom Luke is tasked with setting the tone ahead of every practice week leading into the Egg Bowl.

With about 50 new players on this year’s roster, and with more new players on the way in seasons to follow, his goal is to lay out just how important the in-state rivalry is. On Sunday, Luke did just that.

“When you add 51 new guys to a team — that aren’t from this state, weren’t recruited here out of high school and things like that — just for them to understand the history of it. For us to have 18 guys in the room, outside of our team that played here and decided to come back here, so I think hearing from all of them (helps). There’s nobody that loves Ole Miss more than Tom Luke and when he gets up there he gets fired up and gets into it,” Golding said. “I think they got a really good idea yesterday evening of not only what it means to our former alumni, but for the people of this state and also how it impacts the next 40-50 years. I think Tom made a great point last night, he’s like ‘Yeah, I remember the wins, but the one thing that haunts me is the one loss (as a player)’. I think our guys got a pretty clear understanding of how important it is.”

In-state players such as Suntarine Perkins, Kam Franklin, Will Echoles, Jam Brown and others have been doing the same around the locker room.

“That was a big part of last week,” Golding told reporters. “Lot of those guys of the Kam’s, Will’s even Jamarious (Brown) and all those guys are like ‘Coach, we want to make sure — I know we got Wofford this week and we want to win the game, but we want to make sure we’re at 100 percent next week and we’re full throttle because of what this game means to us and this school.’ I think a lot of them feel it from them and do realize when growing up that you gotta pick a side. I think their attention to detail is one thing, but holding people accountable around them as well you’ll see for sure.”

Kickoff between the Rebels and Bulldogs on Friday is set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

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