The Biggest Concern Nobody Is Talking About for the Ole Miss Rebels

The 2026 college football season is going to be a big one in the history of the Ole Miss Rebels football program.

The Rebels are beginning a new era under head coach Pete Golding. Golding led the team during the College Football Playoff this past season, but will now get his first taste of an SEC regular season.

If Golding plans on getting the team back to the CFP, he will need to change one aspect of his defense that isn't getting a lot of attention this summer.

Get The Ball Back

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of the frustrations about the Rebels' defense from this past season was their inability to stop the run.

Golding's unit allowed 147 yards per game on the ground last season, which was the fifth most in the SEC. To no surprise, that has been a point of emphasis this summer. But what about the team's ability to create turnovers?

Last season, the Rebels generated just 18 turnovers, which was fifth-most in the conference. Given that the offense had 15 turnovers of their own, the Rebels posted just a +3 in the turnover margin.

The Rebels have to find a way to create more turnovers in 2026 if the defense plans on taking the next step.

Handing Over The Keys

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Golding's fingerprints will still be all over this defense this season. However, Golding will be looking at Bryan Brown to lead the charge.

Brown will be the defensive coordinator for the Rebels in 2026. The Rebels' defensive coordinator returned to the program prior to the 2024 season as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

There's an obvious familiarity with Golding and Brown being on the Rebels' sidelines prior to this upcoming season. But Golding taking over the reins as head coach, with Brown now leading the defense, hasn't been a conversation that has been brought up a lot this summer.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No matter what the Rebels' 2026 season becomes, Golding is going to have growing pains as a head coach. There's not one successful head coach who hasn't dealt with that same issue.

However, it will be interesting to see how hands-on Golding will be with his defense, and how much he trusts Brown to lead the unit.

The schedule won't be easy, but that's never going to be the case in the SEC. The Rebels' defense has to make it happen this year if the team wants to get to the ultimate game at the end of the season.

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