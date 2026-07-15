One Young Ole Miss Player Fits Pete Golding's Defensive Vision Perfectly

The Ole Miss Rebels will be an exciting team to watch under Pete Golding this year. It has a rare balance of offensive versatility with Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy to go with an elite defense.

With the talented offenses in the SEC, having a defense that can keep your team in games goes a long way to making the College Football Playoff. That is the exact expectation for Golding's team this year.

There are some new faces in Oxford, but the defense has the potential to be one of college football's best. There is even a freshman who could earn more playing time as the season progresses.

Landon Barnes Fits the Ideal Golding Prototype

Mississippi Rebels helmet sits on the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four-star defensive end Landon Barnes committed to Ole Miss and could be an enticing option for Golding. Barnes is 6'3", 250 pounds, and attended Duncanville High School, one of the top schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas.

As a senior, he recorded 21 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Golding's defense thrives on a front that can rush the quarterback and stop the run. Last season, the Rebels struggled against the run, and if Barnes can contribute in that area, he'll earn more playing time.

Ole Miss has a formidable defensive line highlighted by Suntarine Perkins and Will Echoles. However, Golding likes to rotate his defensive players with fresh legs, and Barnes could make an impact.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports says Barnes plays with effort against the run. Brooks also said he has arc-running athleticism and flexibility. Those are all traits that could bode well at the collegiate level. He's competed against quality talent at the high school level, so college may not be a rude awakening for Barnes compared to other freshmen.

Ultimately, several players could emerge as major contributors on the defense. A lot of new faces are arriving in Oxford, and it could take time for Golding to figure out what he has and to define roles. It levels the playing field for someone like Barnes.

This Rebels defensive unit is deep and could be the reason Ole Miss returns to the College Football Playoff. Golding is aiming to establish an identity in Oxford and prove last year wasn't a fluke. Only time will tell if Barnes can be one of those playmakers, but he has the intangibles to do so.

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