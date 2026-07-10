The Biggest Risk Ole Miss Is Taking Heading Into the 2026 Season

The Ole Miss Rebels have the same mission as last season. The ultimate goal is to get back to the College Football Playoff.

While the goal might be the same, the program will be ushering in a new era under head coach Pete Golding. Golding was the leader of the program during their historic run to the CFP semifinal last season. Now, he will have the chance to work through his first regular season.

Coach Golding was put in an almost impossible situation last season, but he made it work. However, was the hiring of Coach Golding an emotional decision? Is having Golding on the sidelines for this program the biggest risk they will face in 2026?

Making A Mark

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though he hasn't coached a regular season game yet, Golding has proved that he can coach in the big moments.

The Rebels won two CFP games last season under Golding. However, the formula was still created by now head coach of the LSU Tigers, Lane Kiffin.

This season will be the first time Golding has had complete control of the program. All eyes will be on how this season shakes out, and a particular game against the Tigers from Baton Rouge in September.

Head coach Pete Golding signs autographs at “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One game should not sum up a coach's first season, but Golding will have that unfair comparison, no matter if the Rebels win or lose the game against LSU.

The biggest thing that stands out about Golding's hiring is that he is a first time head coach, and he's doing it with an SEC program. He's not the only coach that has been given an opportunity like that, but he is the only coach that has been handed a team that could win a national title.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another aspect of Golding being the choice to lead this program is that his defense was not the top unit this past season. If anything, the Rebels' defense was a middle of the road unit within the SEC.

So, if Golding didn't have a top defensive unit, will it find its way to being one of the elite in the conference while he is working on every other unit in the program?

It's going to be a rather interesting season to see how the new head coach handles all of the new responsibilities he will be tasked with on game day.

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