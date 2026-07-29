The Biggest Recruiting Steals Ole Miss Has Landed in the Last Decade

Excitement is building for Pete Golding's inaugural season as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. There is no doubt this program is anticipating another massive season as they aim to stay atop the SEC.

Ole Miss has brought in tons of NFL talent this century. The 2013 recruiting class was a signature group of players: Robert Nkemdiche, the number one player in the country, Laquon Treadwell, the highest-rated wide receiver, and offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest steals Ole Miss has been able to nab over the last decade.

Greg Little (2016)

Carolina Panthers tackle Greg Little warms up. | USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle Greg Little was one of the best high school recruits to come to Oxford. He was a five-star recruit and the highest rated offensive lineman in the 2016 class.

The Allen, Texas native was originally committed to Texas A&M but decommitted in the summer of 2015. He visited Ole Miss that summer and committed in December. It was a massive swing for the Rebels.

Little was named to the SEC All-First Team in 2018 and was drafted in the second round by the Carolina Panthers. After all the offers he received from SEC schools, it was a huge get for Ole Miss to secure Little.

A.J. Brown (2016)

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown salutes the fans after a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Brown had multiple offers and was recruited by Alabama and Cal. He ultimately settled with Ole Miss in June 2016. Sure, Brown was a Starkville native, but securing his commitment was another massive win for the 2016 recruiting class.

Brown made his presence felt in Oxford. He is the all-time leader in receiving yards (2,984) and 100-yard games (12). He is the greatest wide receiver to play for Ole Miss and he carried that legacy over to the NFL.

He made an impact with the Tennessee Titans before winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, he'll look to win another with the New England Patriots.

Who Could be the Biggest Steal in the 2027 Class?

There are plenty of talented players in Golding's 2027 recruiting class. They've emphasized additions on the defensive side, securing quality four-star defensive tackles Mitchell Turner and Ben'Jarvius Shumaker.

However, fans should keep an eye on wide receiver Alvin Mosley. The Rosharon, Texas native is the 16th-ranked wideout in the class, but he has the intangibles to make an immediate impact. Mosley has a rare combination of size and speed, and he could be making big-time plays in Oxford soon enough.

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