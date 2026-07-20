Why Ole Miss' 2027 Recruiting Class Looks Different Than Any in Program History

The Ole Miss Rebels aren't just building to be competitive in 2026. Under Pete Golding's supervision, Ole Miss football is aiming to stay at the top of the SEC for years to come.

That idea is reflected in the 2027 recruiting class. It currently ranks as the 14th-best class in the country, and there are still opportunities to add on. While the teams of years past were focused on assembling rosters with experience, Golding is building a program that starts at the high school level.

The Rebels rose to the top of the college football world by making an inspirational run in the College Football Playoff. But Golding is proving that Ole Miss is here to stay with this 2027 class, which stands out from any other class.

A 2027 Class Filled With Blue-Chip Recruits

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Looking at Ole Miss' roster, it's filled to the brim with transfer portal players, including quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy. While the transfer portal is important to add talent, high school recruiting builds championships.

12 of the 22 commits are blue-chip recruits. That would be one of the highest percentages of blue-chip recruits in program history. Golding is flipping the narrative of roster building in Oxford.

No longer are the Rebels solely relying on supplying talent through the portal. It's a helpful tool, but identifying and developing elite players from the high school level is the new motto at Ole Miss. The NCAA recently passed a rule allowing student-athletes to be eligible for five years and eliminating the redshirt.

Golding's strategy allows players to develop and get significant playing time during their freshman year. That kind of experience keeps players in the program, instead of searching for an opportunity elsewhere.

Of course, Golding has to walk a fine line between developing and favoring the experienced players. But this Ole Miss program will have a balance of both with the 2027 class.

It's highlighted by defensive tackles Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and Mitchell Turner. They are both top-10 defensive tackles in the class. They also received a commitment from guard Antonio Berry, the sixth-best offensive lineman in the class. The common thread? They're all from Mississippi.

However, Golding isn't just recruiting in-state. This class features players from Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, and other states. If there were any doubts about Golding as a head coach, look no further than the work he's put in to assemble one of Ole Miss' best recruiting classes ever.

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