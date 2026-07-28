The Position Ole Miss Must Continue Winning Every Recruiting Cycle

The Ole Miss Rebels have officially ushered in the Pete Golding era in Oxford. He'll be tasked with getting Ole Miss back to the College Football Playoff after a successful 2025 season.

The Rebels will feature new faces, particularly on the defensive side, but they welcome back key contributors Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Will Echoles, and several others. It speaks to the coach Ole Miss is getting in Golding.

Not only has he done a superb job of assembling this year's roster, but the 2027 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the best in the country. It appears that Golding has a theme he would like to continue over the course of his career.

Recruiting Quality Defensive Linemen

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding is a defensive-minded coach, so naturally he'll seek out quality defensive players at the high school level. Two of the best players in the 2027 class, Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and Mitchell Turner, are defensive tackles.

Both players are top-10 defensive tackles in the country. Before their arrival, Golding also added four-star Jamarkus Pittman and Marvin Nguetsop. Pittman is 6'4", 320 pounds, while Nguetsop is 6'7" and 268 pounds. The Rebels are adding size up front.

Not to mention, Golding has four edge rushers in the class (Antwan Jackson, Juelz Batiste, Keysan Taylor, and Elijah Cox). It appears that the coaching staff is emphasizing depth at the defensive line, and it could pay off.

Defensive Line Depth is Golding's Identity

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that Ole Miss is building an identity around its defensive line. They recorded 33 sacks last season, and despite losing their sack leader, Princewill Umanmielen, they'll have an impressive group in 2026.

It's led by Echoles, who was named a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by the media. He recorded 4.5 sacks last season and is an anchor for this defense. The Rebels also return Suntarine Perkins, who is primed to have a massive season.

With other key contributors such as Kam Franklin and Michai Boireau, Ole Miss should create matchup nightmares for opposing offensive lines.

So, if Golding can continue to win over some of the top defensive lineman recruits each year, the Rebels will be in good shape. While the identity of this team evolves around some of its offensive leaders in Chambliss and Lacy, that may not be the consistent identity of this program moving forward.

Based on the 2027 class and the efforts through the transfer portal, defense is taking priority under Golding.

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