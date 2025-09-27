The Depth Chart: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Week 5 SEC Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will roll with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the starter on Saturday against Brian Kelly and the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers, according to multiple reports.
After opening the season riding a four-game winning streak, all focus shifts to Week 5 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with a matchup against the Bayou Bengals.
“LSU’s done a great job. They’ve always assembled great high school talent regardless. The last three coaches won national championships there," Lane Kiffin said this week.
"So, if you probably look back at, what, 20, 25 years of players coming out, you could argue they’ve had the most talent of anybody in the country. You see it all over the NFL now. You’ve always had that high school recipe of being LSU and being able to get top players in the country and keep your own home.
"Now you add portal into it, which they’ve embraced this off-season, done a great job at, highly invested into it and spent a lot of money, and it shows.”
The Ole Miss Depth Chart: Week 5 Edition
Ole Miss Offense
QB1: 13 Austin Simmons – Soph.
QB2: 6 Trinidad Chambliss – Sr.
QB3: 14 AJ Maddox – Fr.
RB1: 5 Kewan Lacy – Soph.
RB2: 22 Logan Diggs – Sr. OR 12 Damien Taylor – Sr.
WR1: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph., 7 Traylon Ray – Jr.
WR2: 1 De’Zhaun Stribling – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr., 88 Devin Price – Sr.
WR3: 19 Cayden Lee – Jr., 17 Winston Watkins – Fr.
TE1: 8 Dae’Quan Wright – Sr.
TE2: 85 Trace Bruckler – Sr. OR 4 Caleb Odom – Soph.
LT: 61 Diego Pounds – Sr., 73 Percy Lewis – Sr.
LG: 51 Delano Townsend – Soph., 71 PJ Wilkins – Soph., 77 Ethan Fields – Soph.
C: 62 Brycen Sanders – Soph., 76 John Wayne Oliver – Fr.
RG: 75 Patrick Kutas – Jr., 55 Terez Davis – Soph., 65 Connor Howes – Fr.
RT: 50 Jayden Williams – Sr., 70 Devin Harper – Fr.
Ole Miss Defense
DE: 5 Kam Franklin – Soph. OR 15 Da’Shawn Womack – Jr.
DT: 51 Zxavian Harris – Sr., 97 Kamron Beavers – Fr. OR 95 Andrew Maddox – Fr.
NT: 52 Will Echoles – Soph., 96 Jamarious Brown – Soph.
EDGE: 4 Suntarine Perkins – Jr. OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen – Jr., 47 DeeJay Holmes, Jr. – Soph.
LB: 6 TJ Dottery – Jr., 38 Tyler Banks – Sr.
LB: 30 Jaden Yates – Jr., 26 Tahj Chambers – Sr.
Nickel: 14 Kapena Gushiken – Sr., 16 Wydett Williams, Jr. – Sr.
S: 29 Nick Cull – Jr., 7 TJ Banks – Soph.,
S: 3 Sage Ryan – Sr., 20 Anthony Robinson III – Fr.
CB: 8 Antonio Kite – Jr., 2 Jaylon Braxton – Soph. OR 28 Dante Core – Fr.
CB: 32 Chris Graves, Jr. – Jr., 9 Ricky Fletcher – Jr. OR 27 Pat Broomfield – Fr.
Ole Miss Special Teams
KO: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
PK: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
P: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
LS: 44 Carter Short – Sr., 94 Caleb Blankenship – Fr.
H: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 92 Joshua Pfeifer – Sr.
KR: 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph.
PR: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr.
No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU will kickoff at 2:45 p.m. CT from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on ABC.
