The Expert Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators in a Week 12 SEC Showdown
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue preparation for Saturday night's primetime SEC showdown against the Florida Gators with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
In a matchup that has stolen headlines all week, the "Kiffin Bowl" will have America's full attention with the Rebels looking to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that.
Now, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has locked in his prediction ahead of Saturday night with the Ole Miss Rebels currently two-touchdown favorites.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-108)
- Florida: +11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -480
- Florida: +370
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The line has seen significant movement this week with Ole Miss getting up to 16.5-point favorites at one point with the spread shifting to 11.5 points on Friday afternoon.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Chimes In:
“A week after giving Georgia a really quality game, Florida was a mess last week against Kentucky, of all teams,” Klatt said. “They lost 38-7. DJ Lagway was benched at halftime.
"Ole Miss is a really good team at home. They’ve won 20 of their last 21. Trinidad Chambliss has been really good on offense. He’s a dual threat, as we know. Over 300 yards in six of his last eight starts.”
“I mean, is this Florida team all of a sudden going to play great on the road? I don’t think that they are,” he continued. “It’s a 15.5-point spread at this time that I’m doing this.
“Because of that idea of Florida beating Ole Miss a year ago and that keeping Ole Miss out of the College Football Playoff, I think you get the full attention of Ole Miss. You get Ole Miss, 38-20. They cover the 15.5 spread.”
