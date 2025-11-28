The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 14
The Ole Miss Rebels will round out the 2025 regular season schedule with a Week 14 SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday at Davis Wade Stadium.
In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama, all eyes will be on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with a decision on his future less than 24 hours away.
Despite the Ole Miss Rebels entering a three-team race for Kiffin's services alongside LSU and Florida, all focus is on capturing a Week 14 win.
"It's a huge game. Next one on the schedule," Kiffin said this week. "Everything is to get to 1-0. These guys, I think, are really talented. I think [Mississippi State head coach Jeff] Lebby’s done a great job with them, making them competitive.
"Shoot, they took Texas and, what, Tennessee at home this year into overtime? Really have improved from a year ago and doing a great job over there.
"So, we’re excited about the matchup. A lot at stake obviously and to get to 1-0 to finish off this phenomenal regular season."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, the final betting lines have been revealed with the Rebels entering as the favorites.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (+100)
- Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -290
- Mississippi State: +235
Total
- Over 62.5 (-110)
- Under 62.5 (-110)
Ole Miss is currently listed as 7.5-point favorites on the road against a struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs squad.
Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy's Take:
“It comes with having a support system, like my coaches, just trusting and believing in me,” Lacy said of his success this season. “Coming in here, putting in long hours of watching film with my coaches. Going through walkthroughs.
"It’s just a great feeling coming out here and showing what I to do and having the ability with my offensive line and the receivers. Showing it out there and going 1-0 [each week].”
