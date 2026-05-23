Ole Miss Football's Tampering Claim Could Become NCAA's Defining Test Case

ESPN's David Hale and Mark Schlabach reported Friday that the NCAA has opened a tampering investigation into Ole Miss football after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney accused the Rebels' coach, Pete Golding, of tampering with former Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

While unlimited NIL rights and transfer opportunities have turned the world of college athletics upside down, the NCAA, the universities, and coaches have concluded that the current model is out of control. As a result, tampering is one of the key challenges the organization faces in building a more sustainable framework and protecting the future of college sports.

Now the NCAA appears ready to test whether it can actually enforce the rules.

What the NCAA is Investigating

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding (center) huddles with players during the second half of the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In a Jan 23 news conference, Swinney accused Golding of sending Ferrelli photos of a $1 million contract and of texting him during a class at Clemson to find out the linebackers' buyout. "If we have rules, and tampering is a rule, then there should be a consequence for that," Swinney said, "And shame on the adults if we're not going to hold each other accountable."

According to ESPN, that led the NCAA to collect Golding's university-issued and personal phones for analysis. The report states that the phones of Ole Miss general manager Austin Thomas, inside linebackers coach Jay Shoop, outside linebackers coach Matt Kitchens, director of player personnel Jai Choudhary and senior associate athletic director for strategy/cap management Matt McLaughlin were accessed.

On March 31, Golding told reporters, "Obviously, there's two sides to every story."

At the time, Ole Miss was still in the College Football Playoff, and linebacker TJ Dottery had not yet decided whether he would return to Oxford in 2026. Before the Fiesta Bowl, Golding said he spoke to Ferrelli on a visit and told him, "I want you to be our green-dot Mike, but right now we already have a green-dot Mike. That spot won't be open until one becomes available."

After Dottery chose to follow Lane Kiffin to LSU, Ole Miss suddenly found itself in desperate need of a linebacker and turned back to Ferrelli. "It's a kid that wanted to be here, that we wanted to be here, that at the end of it, came open, and he's here, and we're happy to have him," Golding said.

The Bigger NCAA Problem

In February, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors proposed that schools accused of tampering would be presumed guilty, and that the accused university would have to prove the violations did not occur to avoid penalties.

The world of collegiate athletics now largely centers on safeguarding athletes' opportunities and their earning potential. Courts have increasingly sided with the athletes, and there is still no clear plan that would enable the NCAA to regain meaningful control over these issues.

Programs tamper with rosters, and Ole Miss has clear evidence that its own roster was targeted. Penalizing Ole Miss would open a can of worms that the NCAA enforcement staff may not be prepared to handle.

This moment is precedent-setting, as Ole Miss is one of the first programs to be formally investigated for tampering. Whatever example is made of the Rebels will either help protect the sport from future tampering or, if it amounts to only a slap on the wrist, accelerate the problem even further.

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