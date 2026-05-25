Pete Golding's Career: What Stops Led Him to Become the Head Coach of Ole Miss?

The Ole Miss Rebels have a new head coach at the helm this season in Pete Golding, and his career has brought him on a winding road to become the head man in Oxford.

Golding has three games of experience as Ole Miss' head coach, all of which came during last season's College Football Playoff. The Rebels went 2-1 in those three games, blowing out Tulane and winning a thriller over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl before falling late in the semifinals to Miami.

Now, however, Golding is not simply inheriting a roster from former head coach Lane Kiffin; he is tasked with putting his own product on the field in 2026 with hopes of going back to the CFP. What previous stops have led Golding to this spot in the Magnolia State? Let's take a look.

Pete Golding's College Football Career Actually Began in Mississippi

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golding played his college football at Delta State University, a Division II program in Cleveland, Mississippi. He played four years for the Statesmen (2002-05) at safety and accumulated 285 career tackles and nine interceptions. Following his playing career in Cleveland, Golding got his coaching feet wet in the same location as a graduate assistant on staff in 2006 before moving on to a permanent position at another DII program in Tusculum.

There, Golding served as the defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator from 2007-09, and fate then called the coach back to the Mississippi Delta as the defensive coordinator at his alma mater, where the Statesmen would win a Gulf South Conference title and advance to the Division II National Championship Game in 2010. That's a game that Delta State narrowly lost 20-17 to finish as the country's runner-up.

After the 2011 season, Golding finally broke into the Division I ranks at the FCS level, taking over defensive coordinator duties at Southeastern Louisiana in his home state. The 2013 season saw SELA capture a Southland Conference title, and that Lions team finished the year 11-3 overall and 7-0 within the conference and saw its season come to a close in the FCS Quarterfinals in a 20-17 loss to New Hampshire.

In 2014, Golding finally broke into the FBS level, taking over the defense at Southern Miss (including a 9-5 record in 2015) before going to UTSA for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The 2015 campaign in Hattiesburg saw the Golden Eagles reach the Conference USA title game (a 45-28 loss to Western Kentucky) and the Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 loss to Washington). At UTSA in 2017, the Roadrunners' defense ranked fifth in the FBS by allowing 289.4 yards per game.

It was then that Golding really burst onto the scene and became a household name in the SEC. Nick Saban and Alabama hired Golding away for the 2018 campaign, and he remained the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator through 2022. Golding began his time with the Tide as co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach before being promoted to the full DC in 2019. During the COVID 2020 season, Golding was a key part on staff as Alabama won the national championship, including a year that saw the Tide narrowly win in a shootout in Oxford with a 63-48 final score.

Golding's first year at Alabama wasn't a banner campaign, but the Tide still finished 21st nationally in yards allowed with 324.6 YPG. The Tide allowed 352.2 YPG in the national title year in 2020, and in 2021, Alabama ranked seventh nationally by allowing 302.9 YPG.

The 2023 campaign brought Golding to Oxford to serve as defensive coordinator under Lane Kiffin, a position he held until Kiffin's departure following the 2025 regular season. Golding was then promoted to head coach of the Rebels and led them to a 2-1 record in the CFP, falling just short of reaching the national title game.

So, what are the main takeaways from these stops?

David Kellum, left, talks with head coach Pete Golding at “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First, it's worth noting that Alabama and Ole Miss are the only places Golding has remained more than three seasons. As he climbed the coaching ladder, he finally reached the pinnacle of college football and joined the SEC in 2018, and he has not looked back.

Probably the biggest takeaway a fan can glean from Golding's coaching career is that this is his first head coaching gig. He has been successful as a defensive coordinator at all of his stops, but being the CEO of a program is a different animal. This is probably a learning process for Golding, but he passed his first set of tests with flying colors as he held together Ole Miss' roster during the playoff run and managed to retain key names like quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

Does inexperience at the head coaching position mean that Golding is destined to be a failure in Oxford? Not necessarily. Say what you want about Lane Kiffin's departure from Oxford, but Golding has now worked under two very successful head coaches in the SEC in Kiffin and Saban, the latter of whom has an argument for being the greatest college head coach of all time. It's clear that Golding was paying attention during those years, based on how he handled the program's transition in December and January, but now the challenge will be piloting an entire season as the head man. That's not an easy task.

It's obvious that Golding knows football, and he now has three games of experience as a head coach in the daunting SEC. He led one of Ole Miss' biggest wins in program history when the Rebels took down Georgia in the Sugar Bowl back in January, but now the key will be extending that success across an entire season.

It seems that Golding has secured a formidable coaching staff under his leadership in Oxford, but time will tell if the coaching stops he has made will be enough to help him lead Ole Miss back to the College Football Playoff in 2026.

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