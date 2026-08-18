The Ole Miss Player Who Could Become Trinidad Chambliss' Most Important Weapon

It's no secret that the 2026 Ole Miss offensive pass catchers will look completely different from the wide receivers and tight ends on the 2025 squad that won two playoff games under head coach Pete Golding

The Rebels are replacing talented players on offense such as De’Zhaun Stribling, Cayden Lee, Dae’Quan Wright and Harrison Wallace, all of whom either went to the NFL or, in Lee’s case, transferred to the Missouri Tigers.

Ole Miss will look long and hard to find a consistent playmaker, as Deuce Alexander seems to be the likely choice, as he is the only returning starter from the elite 2025 team. Alexander has the potential to be the main guy in the offense in 2026.

Can Caleb Odom Emerge as a Focal Point for Ole Miss in 2026?

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) celebrates his 2-point conversion catch against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caleb Odom did not see a lot of action during the Rebels’ historic 2025 season, as Dae’Quan Wright was the starting tight end and a huge target for Trinidad Chambliss, putting up 35 receptions, 635 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Odom, despite limited snaps in 2025, still performed very well, recording 19 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Odom showed flashes against Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinal, as he converted a clutch two-point conversion.

The tight end is an absolute physical specimen who is about as dynamic as they get at the tight end position. Odom stands at six-foot-five and 240 pounds and has blazing speed for someone as tall as him.

The Rebels’ Offense Often Relies on the Tight End Position

Offensive coordinator John David Baker speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. following Lane Kiffin to LSU, the Rebels hired John David Baker to be their new offensive coordinator. Baker has been in the Ole Miss system before, and many analysts do not believe the play-calling will look much different in 2026.

Ole Miss has been really tight end heavy in both its passing schemes and the run game as well. The tight ends are primarily used in RPO schemes, or they are running up the seams, often creating space for wide receivers.

Caleb Odom is in position to be a potential All-American player under a Baker led offense. With Trinidad Chambliss gaining more and more experience, so is Odom, and fall camp will show the true chemistry between the two players.

Expect big games from both Odom and Chambliss as the Rebels look to replicate some of the success they had during the 2025 season.

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