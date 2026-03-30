Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Trending for Multiple Elite Prospects

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have navigated a pivotal month on the recruiting trail in March with the coaching staff in Oxford hosting double-digit priority targets.

From elite in-state talents to prospects across America, the coaching staff is casting a wide net in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with priority targets emerging for the new staff in the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss already holds one of the top classes in the 2027 cycle to this point, but with the spring and summer months arriving, it's set the stage for Golding and Co. to build on the current haul.

What's the latest buzz on the recruiting scene for the Ole Miss Rebels?

Three Ole Miss Targets to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition

No. 1: EDGE Marvin Nguetsop

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star edge rusher Marvin Nguetsop continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment as the Germany native evaluates contenders in his process.

In what has become a rare journey for the 6-foot-7, 275-pounder, the fast-rising prospect was born in Germany prior to making the move to the Connecticut last year to focus on his football career.

Ole Miss hosted Nguetsop in March with the program now landing among his finalists alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, and Tennessee Volunteers.

“Ole Miss is just a top school in the country that started recruiting me really early,” Nguetsop previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “A couple weeks after I’ve been in the US, they started recruiting me and showing me love. And they always bring defensive linemen to the league.”

Courtesy of Marvin Nguetsop via X.

No. 2: DL Karlos May

Birmingham (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Karlos May checked in with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in March with the coaching staff fighting for his commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder checks in as a Top-10 defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.

According to Rivals, May checks in as "the top defensive lineman in Alabama this cycle and carries an offer list that covers nearly the entire SEC and features multiple other national powers. No schools have pushed harder for him than Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia, though," Rivals wrote.

"The Bulldogs and Tigers have locked in official visits. And according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, the in-state program i

Ole Miss will now look to get him back to campus this summer on an official visit.

No. 3: WR Lawrence Britt

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt checked in with the coaching staff this past weekend and quickly made an impression on the Top-15 pass-catcher in America.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, with contenders emerging.

Britt had his breakout campaign as a national prospect in 2024 where he tallied nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards with 392 receiving yards and 485 rushing yards - totaling over double-digit touchdowns on the year.

Now, Ole Miss is "surging" for the Tennessee native and will look to get him back to campus this offseason on an official visit.

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