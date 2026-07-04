The Ole Miss Star Ready for a National Breakout in 2026

Ole Miss lost a lot of linebacker depth this offseason. After losing TJ Dottery, Jaden Yates, Tahj Chambers and Andrew Jones, the Rebels utilized the transfer portal to address the depth.

Former Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas was brought in to be the band-aid, along with former Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Thomas is a very talented linebacker with proven production and will bring a veteran presence with him to Oxford. He has all the traits needed to be a top linebacker in the SEC and is poised for a breakout in 2026.

Why He's Ready for a Breakout

Keaton Thomas has built a reputation as a game-changing defender with several elite traits.

Thomas has an incredibly high motor, which allows him to hawk down ball-carriers anywhere on the field. Because he began his collegiate career as a defensive back at West Virginia, Thomas developed pass-coverage skills that most linebackers lack. Possessing many physical traits, Thomas is widely praised for his high football IQ and mental sharpness on the gridiron.

During his tenure with Baylor, Keaton Thomas amassed impressive accolades and stats. In his two years with Baylor, Thomas received All-Big 12 honors (First-Team in 2024 and Second Team in 2025) and was named to the Bednarik & Butkus Award Watch Lists. He racked up 219 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions over the past two seasons.

Since arriving in Oxford, members of the coaching staff can't stop raving about Thomas. "He exceeded our expectations. We feel like he'll be the best linebacker in the country". New defensive coordinator Bryan Brown expressed this further by mentioning, "He only knows one speed. I don't care if we're going through a walkthrough or not, he's going full speed. Sometimes you've got to tell him 'whoa,' and that's a good thing".

Pete Golding's defensive scheme will utilize Thomas to his full potential, being similar to that of Baylor's. Being able to line up alongside returning senior star linebacker Suntarine Perkins and rising linebacker Luke Ferrelli will allow a lot more playmaking opportunities for him; opposing defenses won't be able to game plan for all of them.

What a Breakout Would Mean

A Keaton Thomas breakout would be huge for the Ole Miss Rebels.

He would fix the defense's biggest weakness in stopping the run. After allowing 4.1 yards per carry to opposing running backs, Thomas would immediately put that narrative to an end. He's a physical, downhill linebacker who specializes in plugging running lanes. Thomas wouldn't just be helpful in run defense, but his elite coverage skills would allow the secondary to stay deep and avoid giving up huge plays.

Thomas's breakout would push the Rebels even further into the College Football Playoff conversation. With many key starters returning, such as Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, the defense won’t need to perform every time they're on the field. Ole Miss won't need the perfect defense to win tough matchups; they need a defense that can make crucial stops in big moments.

Assuming a breakout happens, Thomas could be selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. He has the exact traits that NFL scouts value in off-ball linebackers: a pro-ready frame and modern coverage traits.

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