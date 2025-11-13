The Practice Report: Ole Miss Rebels Gearing Up For SEC Clash Against Florida Gators
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC), coming off a dominant home win against The Citadel, will resume SEC play with a matchup against Florida (3-6, 2-4 SEC), Saturday night, in Oxford.
Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media earlier this week to preview the 6 p.m. kickoff in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Cayden Lee, Diego Pounds, and Jaylon Braxton also spoke with the media in this week's practice report.
Going 1-0
The Rebels are coming off a commanding 49-0 shutout against The Citadel last Saturday. The passing offense had another explosive performance, as Ole Miss quarterbacks combined for a season-high 452 yards through the air.
Running back Kewan Lacy had a three-touchdown performance that cemented his name in the record books by tying the Ole Miss record for rushing touchdowns in a single season with 16.
"I feel great about our quarterback room," Kiffin said. "I've been on record saying I think we have two quarterbacks who are better than a lot of programs' best guy. They prepare really well, get along, and I think Charlie (Weis Jr.), Joe Judge, and Fisher Ray do a really great job with them."
The defense also had a strong game, shutting out the visiting Bulldogs, marking the first shutout for the Rebels since the season opener against Furman a year ago. The Citadel's 106 yards of total offense marked the fewest allowed by the Rebels defense in a game since 2014.
Since the defensive struggles against Georgia, the Ole Miss defense has dramatically improved, averaging just 13.3 points allowed over the last three games.
"I would say everybody is just more locked in and not taking things for granted," Jaylon Braxton said. "I feel like the Georgia game was a bit of a wake-up call for the defense, and we just need to maximize every opportunity."
The Rebels' dominant performance on both sides of the ball shows their ability to respond, refocus, and carry momentum into the final stretch of the season.
Blocking the Noise
The Florida Gators come into Oxford with a 3-6 record (2-4 SEC). Despite a mid-season coaching change, Kiffin emphasized the danger Florida still poses.
"They are extremely well-coached, specifically on defense, and they are as talented as anybody on both sides of the ball," Kiffin said.
Now led by interim head coach Billy Gonzales, the Gators possess a strong running game led by sophomore Jadan Baugh and a capable red-zone offense led by DJ Lagway. Both players had big games in the 2024 matchup between the Rebels and Gators.
"This is a team that was ahead against Georgia in the 4th quarter and a team that outplayed and beat Texas," Kiffin said. "We have to be ready to play against a team that's extremely dangerous."
Rebel Revenge
A year ago, the Rebels had their playoff hopes dashed at the hands of the Gators in the Swamp. The Rebels will look to avenge that heartbreaking loss in Oxford on Saturday. Wide receiver Cayden Lee, who had a touchdown in Gainesville a year ago, believes this year will be different.
"Last year we went in a little too confident," Lee said. "This year we have a really good mindset going into the game, and we are really locked in with the details and we're gonna be ready."
Offensive tackle Diego Pounds emphasized that last year's game will be in the back of the returning players' minds but said this is a different team.
"It'll be in the back of the mind, but this is a different season than last year and we are ready," Pounds said.
With lessons learned and renewed focus, Ole Miss enters Saturday's matchup determined to rewrite last year's story and continue their climb toward the postseason.
