The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators in a Week 12 SEC Showdown
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss will host Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday evening. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT. This will be the Rebels' last home game of the season.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Florida
Date: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Historic Run
For the first time since 1962 under coach John Vaught, Ole Miss is 9-1. This marks only the eighth time in school history that the Rebels have reached a 9-1 record. If the Rebels defeat Florida on Saturday, Lane Kiffin will become the first coach in school history to record three consecutive 10-win seasons.
Dominate at Home
Ole Miss plays its final home game of the season this Saturday. The Rebels are currently 7-0 at home, marking the third time in school history they've achieved a 7-0 home record, all under Lane Kiffin. With a win on Saturday, the Rebels would secure the first eight-win home season in school history.
Record Chaser
Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy has 16 rushing touchdowns this season, tying him with Quinshon Judkins for the single-season school record. Lacy will look to break the record on Saturday against Florida.
Gators Defensive Standouts
Florida's red-zone defense ranks in the top 25 nationally, and the unit is allowing 347.2 yards per game. Linebacker Myles Graham leads the team with 51 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. Defense back Bryce Thronton is fourth in the FBS with two fumble recoveries this season.
Fan Surge
This year's Ole Miss team has produced four of the top ten crowds in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium history. That includes the current fourth-largest crowd, 67,737 fans for the game against then No. 4 LSU.
The Rebels are averaging 66,577 fans per game this season. The other three games from this year that rank in the top 10 are South Carolina, The Citadel, and Washington State averaging 67,069 in attendance.
