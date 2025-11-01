The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10 Showdown
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 7 Ole Miss returns home to face the South Carolina at 6 p.m. CT. The Rebels will close out their season in the Magnolia State.
How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Date: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Explosive Efficiency
Under Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss leads all FBS programs with an average of 501.9 yards per game. The Rebels have also converted 62.2 percent of their fourth-down attempts, successfully converting 120 of 193 tries. The explosive offense continues to shine, not just on the field, but in numbers as well.
Ground Attack Leader
Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy leads the SEC and ranks second nationally with 12 rushing touchdowns. His total is tied for eighth-most in a single season in Ole Miss history.
Lacy also leads the FBS in total carries (165) and ranks third in missed tackles forced (58).
Freshman Phenomenon
Standout freshman Winston Watkins recorded 111 receiving yards, the most by an Ole Miss freshman since Elijah Moore's 2018 performance against South Carolina. Watkins has 218 yards on 13 receptions this season. He's a powerful young playmaker and a rare talent for this Ole Miss squad.
Rebel Wall
The Rebels' offensive line ranks third in the SEC and 16th nationally, allowing just eight sacks this season. This unit has surrendered pressure on only 21.8% of dropbacks, the best mark in the SEC and fifth nationally in the FBS.
This dominant front is anchored by senior Diego Pounds, sophomore Delano Townsend, sophomore Brycen Sanders, junior Patrick Kutas, and senior Jayden Williams.
All Time Analysis
South Carolina has proven to be tough competition for the Rebels. This matchup marks the 19th meeting between the two teams, with Ole Miss leading 10-8.
It's also just the 10th meeting since South Carolina joined the SEC. Lane Kiffin is 3-0 against South Carolina, with two of those wins coming from Ole Miss. While the Rebels have won seven of the last ten matchups overall, the Gamecocks have taken three of the last five.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.