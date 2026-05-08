The Real Keys To Beating LSU In 2026 And How The Ole Miss Rebels Adapt

The week three matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers will likely be a highly contentious game, with prevailing grudges from the end of 2025's regular season making now LSU head coach Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford, Mississippi, a controversial homecoming.

Both Ole Miss and LSU are teams that are predicted to have a high chance of becoming conference title contenders in 2026, both featuring high-powered offenses and immediate impact transfers that Kiffin and Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding battled over during the portal window.

Here are three keys to beating the Tigers that the Rebels will look toward to pull out a victory:

1. Take Advantage of The Home Field

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) carries the ball Tulane Green Wave during the second half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Tigers will be traveling to Oxford to face the Rebels at their home field in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Ole Miss should take full advantage of the home atmosphere — especially as it will be Kiffin's first return to his old stomping grounds after leaving Ole Miss for LSU at the end of the regular season, right as the Rebels prepared to embark on their first college football playoff run in the CFP era.

It will also be Ole Miss' third game at home in a row, meaning that the Rebels can start the season with plenty of momentum and confidence. Ole Miss will play Louisville and Charlotte to tip off the season before facing LSU, giving the Rebels a chance to work out any kinks right on their own turf before welcoming the Tigers in.

2. Exploit LSU's Defensive Line

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tigers are projected to have an extremely strong defense, thanks to some key returners and highly-rated transfers brought in during the one-time window. Even so, Ole Miss can still exploit the interior defensive line, which features several players who lack significant defensive experience.

Led by junior running back Kewan Lacy Jr., Ole Miss may find its biggest strength in the ground game as it looks to put leverage against that line's inexperience. With this strategy, the Rebels can also quickly tire out the interior, especially the edge rushers, as the Tigers lack experienced depth in that position and are relying on transfers — senior Princewell Umanmielen and junior Jordan Ross — to fill those gaps and quickly gel to form a complete interior.

3. Prepare For A High-Scoring Game

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both Ole Miss and LSU are noted for their high-powered offenses that should be extremely productive in 2026. With senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, junior wide receiver Deuce Alexander, and Lacy prepared for big roles this season, the Rebels should be able to give a fair matchup against LSU's redshirt junior quarterback Sam Leavitt, sophomore running back Harlem Berry, and wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr.

It's interesting to note that several of LSU's transfers are former Ole Miss athletes, following Kiffin to Baton Rouge once the portal window opened, including Watkins and Umanmielen. This can go either way to offer an advantage to both teams — either the Tigers can use the transfers' knowledge of their teammates to their advantage, or the Rebels can play with a tough chip on their shoulder.

The matchup is set to be one of the most exciting Saturday nights of the regular season and will be a high-powered offensive shootout. If the Rebels play their cards right, they might just exit week three with a revenge win to start conference play.

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