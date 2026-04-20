Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels were put in a tough spot this offseason once the NCAA Transfer Portal opened for business in January.

After a historic season in Oxford following the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff, the Ole Miss Rebels saw over 20 players enter the Transfer Portal market.

But Golding and Co. retained multiple critical components to the roster - notable offensive weapons Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Deuce Alexander.

“At the end of the day, I just wanted to leave my mark and leave my legacy at Ole Miss,” said Alexander, the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver. “When it came down to making my decision, it was like, there was no point in leaving. Why leave here? I’ve got everything I need here, everything I want.

“The coaches love me. The new coaches came in, even during the playoffs, and they were still showing me love. They were trying to stay out of the way, but they still showed me how much they valued me.

“Coach Golding is a great guy. I mess with him. I mess with his energy and everything he does. And playing with John David Baker, the way he talks and the way he coaches, I just love it. So there was no point in leaving.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

There's a belief in Golding and Co. as the new era of Ole Miss Football begins this offseason with players on defensive also buying in ahead of thw 2026 season.

“The main thing is I’m from here, so it means a lot to play with that Mississippi logo across my chest,” defensive lineman Kam Franklin said. “I say it a lot: I genuinely want kids from here and across the country to know you can do it here in Mississippi.

“I feel like a lot of people look down on us. So just being able to do it here and not go anywhere chasing the wrong things, just staying true to what I believed in when I signed here out of high school.”

There's a new era unfolding in Oxford with Golding and Co. preparing for another massive campaign with Chambliss once again at the helm of the program.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.