The Scouting Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars in Week 7 Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 4 Ole Miss football (5-0) returns to action off the bye week as Head Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will take on Pac-12 conference opponent Washington State this Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Cougars last appeared in action September 27, in a 20-3 victory over Colorado State to improve their record to 3-2 on the season.
This week's matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and the Cougars in the program's 131st season of football.
Under Coach Kiffin, the Rebels hold a record of 21-2 against non-conference opponents and hold a streak of seven straight 30-point victories over non-conference opponents.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Washington State
Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
What to Wear: Navy
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
2025 Washington State Cougars Recap
The Cougars enter year one under new head coach Jimmy Rodgers, following his two-year stint with the South Dakota State Jack Rabbits.
The team is coming off a year in which they experienced a promising start, beginning the season with an 8-1 record. That was until the Cougars would go on to lose their last three games of the regular season, capped off with a defeat to Syracuse in the DirectTV Holiday Bowl, to conclude with a record of 8-5 on the 2024 campaign.
Washington State began its season with a victory over the Idaho Vandals, followed by victories over San Diego State and Colorado State.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
Jaden Yates - Yates leads the Rebels defense in total tackles 6.4 for the season. The junior linebacker shined in the week four matchup against Tulane in which he recorded 11 total tackles, four of which were solo.
Trinidad Chambliss - The Ferris State transfer holds a record of 3-0 as the starting quarterback for the Rebels and has passed for 300 yards or more in each of the three games. Chambliss ranks first in the SEC conference in passing yards per completion, averaging 15.89 yards through the air.
Kewan Lacy – Lacy ranks fourth in all of the FBS and second in the SEC with 8 rushing touchdowns. He ranks third in the conference in rushing yards with 445 on the season. Last time the Missouri transfer was on the field against the LSU Tigers, he totaled 23 carries for 87 yards and a score.
Three Players to Watch: Washington State
Anthony Palano - The redshirt freshman linebacker leads the Cougars defense in total tackles with 7.8 on the season. Palano is coming off a game in which he tallied 13 total tackles, including three solo, in the victory over Colorado State.
Joshua Meredith - The senior wide receiver leads the Cougars in receiving yards with 255 on the season and ranks second on the team in receptions per game, averaging 3.8 per game.
Jack Stevens - The freshman kicker has yet to miss a field goal on the season. Stevens is a perfect 8-for-8 on the year and 11-for-11 on extra points. His longest field goal came in week two from 49 yards in a victory over San Diego State.
