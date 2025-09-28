The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football Surges After Win Over LSU Tigers
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in headlines after taking down the LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon in a 24-19 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Trinidad Chambliss era has arrived in Oxford with the Division II All-American quarterback taking America by storm across his first three starts.
Chambliss was once again sensational for the Rebels on Saturday after lifting the Rebels to a top-five win over LSU - totaling over 380 yards of offense on the day with critical conversions down the stretch.
“Today, beating No. 4-ranked LSU, one of our rivals, it’s like a dream come true,” Chambliss said. “A great team win, great team win.
"Defense played amazing. Offensive line gave me a great pocket and our receivers just made plays. Our running backs, Kewan Lacy and Logan Diggs just running it in. Yeah, it was a great win.”
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have officially arrived as a College Football Playoff contender with the program stealing headlines left and right.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 6 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Oregon Ducks
3. Miami Hurricanes
4. Ole Miss Rebels
5. Oklahoma Sooners
6. Texas A&M Aggies
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Indiana Hoosiers
9. Texas Longhorns
10. Alabama Crimson Tide
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels surge into the Top-10 of the latest AP Top-25 Poll after a win over No. 4 LSU as the program continues taking America by storm.
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders
12. Georgia Bulldogs
13. LSU Tigers
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Vanderbilt Commodores
17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
18. Florida State Seminoles
19. Missouri Tigers
20. Michigan Wolverines
21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
22. Illinois Fighting Illini
23. BYU Cougars
24. Virginia Cavaliers
25. Arizona State Sun Devils
Ole Miss sits at No. 4 with the program earning the highest ranking since the 2015 season as the Rebels continue their rise.
The Rebels will roll into the open date riding a five-game winning streak while sitting atop the Southeastern Conference after five weeks with the next clash coming on Oct. 11 against Washington State.
