The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football, USC Trojans, Michigan Move Up
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-0 SEC) continue a strong 2025 season with the program's College Football Playoff hopes within arms this fall.
After a 49-0 win over The Citadel on Saturday, the Rebels moved to 9-1 on the year with two games remaining on the schedule against the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
In Week 11, Ole Miss utilized a combination of familiar faces and depth pieces to spearhead the push on offense with Alabama transfer Caleb Odom making an impact for the Rebels.
“It’s been a great year collectively for the whole tight end room,” Odom said. “We’ve been piggybacking off each other — our specialties [and] what we do best.
“Being behind a guy like Dae’Quan, it’s crazy to watch the plays he makes. He’s a great mentor. I learn something new from him every day, whether it’s blocking-wise, receiving-wise. It’s a blessing. This season has been great.”
“We have a lot of depth at tight end,” Kiffin said. “It’s a great position to be in, and it’s better than we’ve ever had here. We really haven’t had depth at a position like that, really, ever in general offensively.”
Now, Ole Miss is squarely in the College Football Playoff race with the program in the midst of a historic season in Oxford under Kiffin's leadership.
“I was really pleased with how the starters played today,” Kiffin said after the win on Saturday. “These games can be hard to get up for.
“Our guys came prepared. Thirty-five to five on first downs. They really answered the challenge of coming out with the same energy regardless of the time, crowd or network. I wish our backup offense would’ve played better, but the back-ups defensively played well. Overall we had a very good day."
Fast forward to Sunday and the latest AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the Rebels remaining in the Top-10 after a 49-0 win in Week 11.
The AP Top-25 Poll: Week 12 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Ole Miss Rebels
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10. Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss remains firmly in the Top-10 of the AP Poll with all eyes on the Rebels down the stretch of the 2025 season.
11. Oklahoma Sooners
12. BYU Cougars
13. Vanderbilt Commodores
14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
15. Utah Utes
16. Miami Hurricanes
17. USC Trojans
18. Michigan Wolverines
19. Louisville Cardinals
20. Virginia Cavaliers
21. Tennessee Volunteers
22. Cincinnati Bearcats
23. Pittsburgh Panthers
24. James Madison Dukes
25. South Florida Bulls
No. 6 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 12 for an SEC matchup against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
