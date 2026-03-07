Carmel (Ind.) safety Drake Coellner has seen his recruitment explode this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the fast-rising defensive back.

Coellner has seen his recruitment go national with a myriad of new offers and interest coming his way amid a strong offseason stretch - locking in visits to programs this spring.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan State Spartans, among several others, this offseason.

Coellner has seen schools keep close tabs following a strong sophomore campaign in 2025 after logging 72 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups, and three total touchdowns.

From there, the offers started rolling in with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the most recent programs to extend an offer his way.

Just hours later, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks extended a scholarship his way as Coellner's meteoric rise continues.

Ole Miss is casting a wide net in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels also eyeing the No. 1 safety in the class - Giovanni Tuggle.

Tuggle, a Georgia native, checks in as the No. 1 safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools on his radar as he solidifies visit plans for this offseason.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Tuggle made a splash as a freshman in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 varsity contests against the top talent in the Peach State.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign last fall and the top-ranked safety logged 74 tackles (53 solo, 21 assisted), 2.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Elite 2028 safety Giovanni Tuggle has locked in some key spring visits.



He spoke in-depth with 247Sports about what excites him about each program.



VIP Story: https://t.co/LN6ZHXUnI5@247Sports / @GTuggle12 / @Coach_Pickett4 pic.twitter.com/yHRe50xmfT — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 20, 2026

Now, contenders are emerging after earning offers from the "Who's Who" in his recruitment with an unofficial visit schedule solidified as the Ole Miss Rebels look to make an impression.

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 9

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 12

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 17

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 24

- Texas Longhorns: March 26

- Nebraska Cornhuskers: March 27

- Florida State Seminoles: March 31

- Florida Gators: April 2

- Oregon Ducks: April 11

