Three Numbers That Will Decide Ole Miss’ 2026 Season

The Ole Miss Rebels have expectations surrounding their 2026 season. Ole Miss has assembled another strong roster full of veterans, recruits and transfers, each having talents that contribute to the team. But the harsh reality is, talent does not decide championships in the SEC.

For Pete Golding’s first season as head coach, success might rely less on highlight plays and more on winning in three statistical areas that can break molds within the SEC.

If Ole Miss can find strong benchmarks across the board, they will be in the conversation for both the SEC title and their CFP berth.

Win the Turnover Margin

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh breaks a tackle attempt by Mississippi Rebels safety Wydett Williams Jr. to rush for a touchdown during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No statistic controls and changes a game like turnovers. Winning the turnover battle doesn’t just create extra possessions; it flips field position and gives the offense more time with the ball, creating more opportunities.

Last year, Ole Miss had 15 turnovers forced and surrendered 14, ranking it ninth in the SEC and 68th in the country in turnover margin with just a .07.

Ole Miss doesn’t have to have the No.1 spot in the SEC for turnovers. The Rebels just need to improve in that area, even if it's marginally.

Control the Ground Game

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has repeatedly been stated that the Rebels and John David Baker plan to focus on the ground game. Even with Trinidad Chambliss and explosive receivers, championship-level teams have to win games by running the football.

Ole Miss needs a rushing attack capable of controlling the game against the conference's toughest defenses. They had that last season, with Kewan Lacy leading the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 24 and finishing second in the conference in yards with over 1,500. As a team, Ole Miss was sixth in the SEC at just over 176 yards per game on the ground.

If the Rebels can recreate last year's success, or improve upon it, they will have a very difficult offense to stop.

Third Down Stops

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-down defense controls the game in time of possession, momentum, and ultimately the outcome of the close conference games.

In 2025 Ole Miss was solid, but not elite on third downs defensively, ranking 50th in the country and ninth in the SEC with a opponent conversion rate of 37.2 percent. Those numbers cost them on more than one occasion as well.

In their loan regular season loss to Georgia, the Bulldogs converted on 6 of 11 third downs (54.5 percent). Against Miami in the College Football Playoff semi-final, the Hurricanes converted on 11 of 19 third downs (57.8 percent).

If Ole Miss can win all of these statistical battles, they are more likely to win the games that will take it to its ultimate goal.

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