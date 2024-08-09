This Rebels Defender Could Be Key to a Perfect Season | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Pete Golding's defense finally being at the level to where you will be able to realistically see Ole Miss football winning every game. A perfect season has only happened once for Ole Miss under Johnny Vaught, but this team has the defenders in Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen and Chris Paul to be in every game. Add in Suntarine Perkins as a "Joker Card" for this defense, and watch it take off with his athleticism and energy.
Nate Kalepo fully returned to practice, boosting an already deep offensive line for Jaxson Dart, Ulysses Bentley and Tre Harris. That unit will be key during the season and the playoff run for Ole Miss football. Ole Miss returned a lot of starters off of last year's team who struggled from time to time, but these additions will be key to the line's overall success.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Pete Golding comparing Walter Nolen to Quinnen Williams when he was at Alabama, and Pete was really excited about his get-off and twitchy nature.
