FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Action

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days while betting on this weekend's loaded sports slate. March 15 brings championship games across college basketball conference tournaments and crucial NBA matchups as teams fight for playoff positioning. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for conference tournament betting

This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code and delivers exceptional value for new users. After creating an account and making a minimum $5 deposit, you receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token protects wagers up to $300, meaning losing bets get refunded as bonus bets.

The offer works perfectly for this weekend's action-packed schedule. You could use your first token on a Big Ten Championship game between top-seeded teams, knowing a loss gets you up to $300 back in bonus bets. If your conference tournament pick wins, you keep all profits and still have nine more tokens remaining for future wagers.

Key terms include:

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Maximum refund of $300 per token.

Bonus bet refunds arrive within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

Must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for March 15 games

Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer before tip-off:

Click the registration link and provide required personal information including date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup. Select any wager on conference tournaments or NBA games, toggle on your token, and place your bet. Collect winnings immediately if successful, or receive bonus bet refunds if unsuccessful.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights on betting features and user experience.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Current customers can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the mobile app. These offers frequently target major sporting events like conference championship games and playoff races, providing enhanced value for regular users. The sportsbook updates these promotions regularly, so checking the app daily ensures you never miss valuable betting opportunities during March Madness season and the NBA's final stretch.

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