Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Make Major Move for Dynamic Ole Miss Rebels Target

Tupelo (Miss.) three-star running back Kylan Bobo continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels monitoring the in-state standout.

Bobo checks in as a Top-75 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his process..

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder out of the Magnolia State has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Minnesota Gophers, Colorado Buffaloes, and Purdue Boilermakers, among several others, across his prep career.

As a sophomore for Tupelo in 2024, Bobo played in 11 games where he totaled 58 carries for 352 yards and three touchdowns on his way to becoming a national recruit.

Fast forward to his strong junior campaign last fall and new interest has quickly emerged with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide coming on strong after hosting him for the program's Junior Day in January.

Along with Alabama, it's Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes with Bobo making a trip up to Boulder this weekend for an unofficial visit with the program:

But Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have quickly piqued his interest with the hometown program among the early leaders in his process.

Ole Miss is casting a wide net at the running back position with Bobo among a myriad of targets on the board for the Rebels - a list that includes one of the fastest-rising prospects in America with David Gabriel-Georges keeping the Rebels in contention.

The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School four-star running back has Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels battling at the top for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The Canada native has ascended into the consensus No. 2 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss coaching staff keeping close tabs on the electrifying playmaker.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with a myriad of schools preparing to roll out the red carpet as official visit season nears in the spring and summer.

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs in the touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabriel Georges led his prep squad to a state title over Brentwood Academy recently as his meteoric rise continued across his third year on the prep scene.

Now, contenders are emerging with the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Nulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes fighting for his commitment this offseason.

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