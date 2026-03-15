FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 in Bonus Bets for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days as NCAA conference tournaments reach championship weekend and the NBA enters a crucial stretch. This exceptional promotion arrives perfectly timed for Sunday, March 15, when college basketball crowns conference champions and NBA teams battle for playoff positioning. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for conference tournament betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this outstanding welcome bonus. New users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days, with each token providing up to $300 in bonus bet protection. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code system makes claiming this offer straightforward for newcomers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the FanDuel sign-up bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days with maximum $300 refund per token.

Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt and must be toggled on before placing wagers.

Losing bets receive bonus bet refunds within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after receipt.

For example, if you wager $200 on Duke to win the ACC Tournament championship and they lose in the final, you would receive $200 in bonus bets. Conversely, if Duke wins and your bet cashes, you keep your original stake plus winnings with no bonus bet refund needed. The same protection applies to NBA bets, such as wagering on the Lakers to cover a spread against a Western Conference rival.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel promo codes for NCAA and NBA weekend action

Claiming this generous welcome offer takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for championship weekend betting. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account verification. Select any NCAA conference tournament or NBA game and toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing your bet. If your wager loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $300 within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users during tournament season

FanDuel consistently provides valuable promotions beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Existing customers can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific bet types, and special tournament-themed promotions throughout March Madness and the NBA's playoff push. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to match major sporting events.

Current users should regularly check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to find the latest bonus opportunities. These ongoing promotions often include enhanced payouts for conference tournament games, NBA same-game parlays, and special betting markets that complement the weekend's action across both college and professional basketball.

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