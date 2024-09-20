Three Keys to an Ole Miss Win Over Georgia Southern
The Ole Miss Rebels are just over a week from the start of SEC play with Kentucky coming to Oxford on the Sept. 28. This is a classic let-down spot for most teams (we have seen it multiple times already this season), but this team looks locked in.
The Rebels have dominated each of their first three games, and after facing some adversity due to self-inflicted mistakes on the road, Ole Miss finds itself back at home where it has outscored opponents 128-3.
With this being said, let's take a look at the three keys to a Rebel win on Saturday against the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Make Them Stack the Box
The Georgia Southern defense is giving up an average of 236 yards rushing per game, and Henry Parrish Jr. is off to a hot start in 2024. If the Rebels can make the Eagles stack the box, they can pick them apart with the plethora of weapons all over the field, especially at the wide receiver position.
Clean Up the Penalties
The Rebels had 11 penalties last week at Wake Forest, keeping the Demon Deacons' hopes alive on multiple drives. The Eagles are potentially the best team the Rebels have played so far this season. Penalties give teams with lesser talent hope, and the Rebels are going to want to put this team away fast with Kentucky on deck.
Dominate Up Front
Ole Miss' defensive line has been absolutely lights-out to start the year, but can they do it for another week before the start of conference play?
If they can and guys like Walter Nolen and JJ Pegues take over the game, the Rebels should cover that 35-point spread and move into SEC play 4-0.