Three Mississippi State Bulldogs to Watch vs. Ole Miss Football in the Egg Bowl
The Mississippi State Bulldogs haven't had the season anyone in Starkville hoped for when Jeff Lebby arrived in town with his high-flying offense. The Bulldogs sit at 2-9 and 0-7 in the SEC and have one of the worst defenses at the FBS level, but they do possess some explosiveness on offense, something Jeff Lebby has been able to create in the past at multiple different stops.
The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to close out the regular season on a high note as the scuffling Bulldogs come to town on Friday. Here are three Mississippi State players to watch in the 2024 Egg Bowl.
No. 0 -- QB Michael Van Buren Jr.
Throughout the month of October, Van Buren was one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC after he put up big time numbers at Georgia, Texas A&M and Arkansas. He has brought some hype for the future in Starkville, but can he do it against this Ole Miss front in the Egg Bowl?
So far this season, Van Buren has thrown for 1,606 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions following the injury of original starting quarterback Blake Shapen.
No. 21 -- RB Davon Booth
Booth is a very shifty runner who has over 700 yards rushing in his first year in the SEC. The Rebels have been strong against the run all year, but Booth is a difficult back to contain. He is also top 10 in the SEC in rushing, giving the Dawgs a pretty legit backfield with Van Buren calling the shots under center.
No. 3 -- WR Kevin Coleman Jr.
Coleman is a another Bulldog in the SEC leaders list with over 800 yards receiving on the year. The transfer from Louisville is a big time player who collects yards after the catch with his ability to make guys miss in the open field.
This is a player who could turn a game on its head and one that the Rebels secondary needs to account for on every play.