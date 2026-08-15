Three Ole Miss Offensive Players Who Have Helped Themselves Most in Fall Camp

In the SEC, it just means more, and some Ole Miss Rebels are adjusting to that in fall camp.

This offseason, head coach Pete Golding has brought in some new guys to fill roles for the Rebels. In addition, he has guys who are returning from last year's team and getting a chance to start this season.

All of these guys need a chance to adjust. Whether that's getting used to their spot on the team or becoming normalized with Oxford, guys are definitely benefiting from fall camp.

Makhi Frazier

Former Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier celebrates after a run against Michigan | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Makhi Frazier has cemented himself as Kewan Lacy’s backup. Since coming from Michigan State, Frazier has been able to learn a lot about what it’s like to be a running back in the SEC.

Frazier shared in a recent press conference how he has adjusted to being in a new system and playing at Ole Miss.

“I have gotten used to the tempo offense and being able to play fast,” He later added. “This is a great offense for me to be able to show my abilities.”

He also mentioned what effect Lacy has had on him.

“I have been able to compete with him every day and see how we can help each other get better. We take pride in what we do every day to get ready for the games.”

Role players are as important as star players when it comes to winning national championships. Frazier may not be the starter, but he will have a big impact on Ole Miss this year.

Terez Davis

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Terez Davis against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terez Davis showed up to Oxford last summer from the University of Maryland. He only saw the field a little bit last year, but will be the Rebels' starting left tackle this year, protecting Trinidad Chambliss’ blind side.

Last year, Davis had the opportunity from the sideline to watch the fast-paced Ole Miss offense and recently said how he has gotten used to being a starter in the Rebels' play style.

“It’s very important to know where to go to play fast in this offense, which is the main goal”

Davis is getting his shot and is in a program that believes he can be a great player for the Rebels.

Caleb Odom

Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom makes a catch on a two point conversion against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Odom is in a similar situation as Davis. He didn’t see the field much last season, but will be used a lot more this year at the tight end position.

Odom is taking fall camp to become more comfortable with his position. Last year, when he was on the field, he was used as a hybrid receiver who would line up at tight end or sometimes out wide.

Offensive coordinator John David Baker stated that other than quarterback, the tight end position has the most to learn in his offense. Odom has shared what that learning curve has been like for him.

“There are certain things that us tight ends have to know that might not be mentioned in play calls. It has definitely been a challenge, but there is nothing we aren’t understanding or aren’t built for.”

Caleb Odom stands at 6’5 and weighs 240 pounds. He has all the physical attributes to be a great tight end and is learning all the mental stuff in fall camp that will also help him excel.

The Rebels have one of the toughest schedules this year, but luckily Golding is helping prepare these guys and the rest of the team to win hard games.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.