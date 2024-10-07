Three Ole Miss Rebels Honored By PFF Following Win Over South Carolina
The Ole Miss Rebels responded to last week's loss in a big way on Saturday, taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks 27-3 on the road and rising to No. 9 in the AP Poll as a result.
A big reason that Ole Miss had so much success this week was thanks to its defense. Ole Miss forced two turnovers and kept the Gamecocks out of the end zone for the entirety of the game, and three Rebel defenders were honored by Pro Football Focus for their efforts in the win.
Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos was named to PFF's National Team of the Week in college football, and he was joined on the SEC Team of the Week by linebacker Khari Coleman and safety Yam Banks.
Amos registered eight tackles (seven solo) on Saturday and also hauled in an interception near the goal line in the fourth quarter, helping Ole Miss in its successful effort of preventing a touchdown in the game.
Coleman had five tackles (four solo) on Saturday, and he also made his presence felt in a big way with a huge hit that you can view below.
Rounding out the team, Yam Banks registered three tackles and a pass breakup against South Carolina.
You can view the overall grades for the three players here with a premium subscription.
Ole Miss' offense got the job done on Saturday, but it has not been the focal point of the team for the last two weeks. That honor has gone to the defense, and that could be the key to success throughout the course of the season, especially until the offense returns to its normal groove.
The Rebels will face the LSU Tigers this Saturday in Baton Rouge, and kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.