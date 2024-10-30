Three Razorbacks to Watch on Saturday vs. Ole Miss Football
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels have a difficult road test on Saturday when they travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2 SEC) has only won in Fayetteville twice all-time, and it will need to bring its A-game against a talented Razorback roster if it wants to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. A win for the Rebels on Saturday would set up a massive game next week when they play host to the Georgia Bulldogs.
It's well-known that Ole Miss has struggled to win in Fayetteville historically, but who are some Razorback players to watch in this year's installment of the rivalry? Let's dive in below.
DE Landon Jackson
Jackson is a tone-setter off the edge and a big-game player—just roll back the Tennessee tape. Jackson plays the game extremely hard, an attribute many of these Razorback players embody. Whoever plays tackle for the Rebels on Saturday will have to step up and give quarterback Jaxson Dart time.
Jackson has only has 3.5 sacks so far in the year, but the number doesn't tell the whole story. This player can wreck a game.
WR Andrew Armstrong
Armstrong is second in the SEC behind Tre Harris in receiving yards, proving that he is a very dangerous SEC wide out to contain.
He is another big-game player, putting up over 130 yards in the victory over Tennessee. Armstrong could be a lot to handle for this secondary as he has recorded 722 yards and one touchdown in the receiving category so far this season.
QB Taylen Green
The Boise State transfer has been one of the biggest surprises in the SEC this year, and the main reason for that is his ability to use his legs. Green is a dual-threat quarterback, something the Rebels haven't really seen so far in 2024. It should be interesting to see how they try and contain him.
Green is a big play waiting to happen with his arm and his legs. The only question is his decision making. The Rebels need to force some pressure and capitalize in the turnover department. That can silence a hostile road crowd quickly.