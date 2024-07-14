Three Things We Could Learn About Ole Miss and the SEC at Media Days
July 15 marks the first day of SEC Media Days when Lane Kiffin will be taking the podium to address the media. Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and Jared Ivey will join him in Dallas as the team's representatives.
Media Days might also provide more information on not just the 2024 Ole Miss Rebels but the SEC in general. With this being said, let's dive into what we might learn from Media Days in 2024.
New Rules
With the SEC scrapping the division model for 2024, that calls for new rules in the case of a three-way tie. In the past, it was easier to decide due to head-to-head matchups within the East and West.
It will be interesting to see if SEC commissioner Gregg Sankey addresses this in his opening remarks or if the league addresses this at some point during the week.
Another addition to college football in 2024 is helmet communication. Following the footsteps of the NFL, the two-minute warning at the end of both halves has also been introduced. It should be interesting to hear how these changes will affect coaches' strategies at practice or in games.
New Media Markets
With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, Media Days will now have more eyeballs than ever. Texas and Oklahoma have two massive and loyal fanbases who are eager to try and make a statement in year one in a new conference. How might this change the power balance of the conference, and how will the Rebels navigate this new-look league?
Defensive Improvement
Jared Ivey represents the defense in Dallas for Ole Miss, and it should be fun to pick his brain on how the new transfer additions will be difference-makers down the stretch in 2024. Ivey also wreaked havoc on offenses in 2023 with his 5.5 sacks and 11.5 TFLs, so how does he turn himself into a coveted defensive line prospect come the 2025 NFL Draft?
Tre Harris could also give us insight on the defensive back room and how they stack up against one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country.