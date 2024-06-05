Three Under-The-Radar Rebels to Watch in 2024
As the 2024 season inches ever closer to kickoff in late August, the Ole Miss Rebels are hard at work in the weight room in preparation for the important and grueling season ahead.
The Rebels look to be strong all over the field after the two-deep on offense and defense took a significant step forward after offseason transfer portal additions. While these additions are highly anticipated and should be vital in Ole Miss' run to the CFP, injuries happen and can take over a season if they begin to pile up.
With this in mind, who are some underrated pieces of this team who could plug-and-play in case of unforeseen injuries?
WR Cayden Lee
Cayden Lee was a big-play threat for the Rebels as soon as he stepped on campus in 2023. Lee's first collegiate reception was a 34-yard touchdown in the Week 1 matchup against Mercer. While his touchdown was in garbage time of a game that was already out of hand, Lee flashed.
The rest of Lee's freshman season was quiet until he was called upon in the Peach Bowl because of a Jordan Watkins hand injury. Lee ended the game with three receptions for 29 yards; not an eye popping stat line, but he looked like he belonged against one of the better secondaries in the country. Keep an eye out for Lee as he could be a guy who finds the field and won't give the spot back.
DT Akelo Stone
Stone is another key depth piece on this revamped defensive line. In 2023, Stone had 2.5 sacks from his D-tackle spot and was a big rotational piece for guys like JJ Pegues. Akelo is going to be called upon once again in 2024 to be a rotational guy for the Rebels as his ability to give other guys rest will be key to keep the defensive line fresh.
Some of these depth pieces can be lost in the shuffle but will be key if the Rebels want to achieve their potential this season.
DE Kam Franklin
While Kam Franklin is only a freshman, I don't think it's a stretch for him to see some meaningful snaps in some big games for the Rebels this year.
The edge rusher from Lake Cormorant fits the mold of a big-time SEC player and possesses speed and strength. In spring practice, Franklin used his athleticism in one-on-one drills, using a mix of pass rush moves that could use some polishing, but he has the potential to flash in the future with the right development.
Randall Joyner is probably licking his chops looking at this defensive line and the potential in the younger players on that unit. With guys like Jared Ivey and Princely Umanmielen ahead of him, Franklin can learn from the likes of some very successful SEC pass rushers.