TJ Dudley Will Unlock Rebels' Defense With Versatility | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels and two players who were mentioned unprompted at SEC Media Days by Jared Ivey and Tre Harris, and those are TJ Dudley and Cayden Lee as players who will break out this season for Ole Miss. We look at Dudley, the Clemson Tigers transfer who has only played one game with Ole Miss against the Penn State Nittany Lions and performed well.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about the player Tre Harris mentioned, and that is Cayden Lee as a someone who could break out this year for the Rebels and Lane Kiffin. Lee is a player who has been consistently becoming more and more involved since Jordan Watkins broke his hand prior to the Auburn Tigers game. Lee played a good bit vs. Penn State in the Peach Bowl and played well.
In our final segment of the day, we talk Nick Saban giving Ole Miss major props, saying for the first time Ole Miss has the personnel to go up against the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide and stand up to them. Lane Kiffin has struggled to this point in games like that.
