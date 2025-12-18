FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Rams vs Seahawks Thursday Night Football
New users can claim a valuable FanDuel promo code offer for Thursday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 18. This welcome bonus allows new customers to bet $5 and receive $250 in bonus bets if their wager wins, with no FanDuel promo code required. The NFC West showdown features two 11-3 teams battling for division supremacy, making it an ideal opportunity to explore sportsbook promos.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Rams vs Seahawks
This FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no promotional code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel will credit $250 in bonus bets to the account within 72 hours.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum deposit and bet amount of $5.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if Seattle covers instead, you would only lose your original $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded. When using bonus bets, only the profit is returned as withdrawable cash, not the bonus stake amount.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete the sign-up process with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $5 wager on Rams vs Seahawks or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. These daily and weekly promotions can include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. Current customers should regularly check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and enhanced betting opportunities available.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.