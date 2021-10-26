LOOK: Ole Miss Sends Tom Brady Ole Miss Pajamas After MNF Appearance

Ole Miss received a lot of publicity last night during the Manning telecast of Monday Night Football.

Not only did Peyton Manning wear an Ole Miss jersey due to losing a bet with his brother Eli, but show guest Tom Brady had a request for the Rebels as well.

"I need my Ole Miss pajamas," Brady said.

It didn't take long before Ole Miss replied to the legendary quarterback.

It appears that the Rebels are sending Brady some Ole Miss pajamas after all. It just so happens that Eli Manning's two Super Bowl victories with the New York Giants came over Brady and the New England Patriots as well.

All of this publicity comes on the heels of Ole Miss rising to No. 10 in the country in the AP Top 25 following a 31-17 victory over LSU last Saturday. Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey was also retired at halftime of the game.

Pair that with the fact that Peyton Manning wore an Ole Miss jersey on national television and former Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf scored the game's first touchdown, and Ole Miss has received a ton of press over the last week.

The Rebels are currently 6-1 on the season and will travel to Auburn to face the Tigers on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

