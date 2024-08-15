Transfer Dae'Quan Wright Believes Ole Miss TE Room Can Be 'Scary' For Opposing Defenses
Lane Kiffin has always been an innovative offensive mind, and now that he is the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, he is attracting more skill players to his roster through the transfer portal.
Tight end Dae'Quan Wright is one of those new Rebels who transferred to Oxford this offseason, despite the fact that there was already an established player in the tight end room in Caden Prieskorn. Some players look to the portal so that they can get more playing time, but Wright said on Thursday that he and Prieskorn have worked well together, both on the field and in the locker room.
"It's actually been pretty good," Wright said. "He's been a leader, and I've been trying to lead the other guys too, coming in as a junior. When I first got here, I just wanted to get comfortable around the guys, build relationships. That's been great.
"Being beside Caden, he's a good tight end. What he did last year, being beside him is pretty good for me because it lets me showcase my talents, and I think we compliment each other on the field."
That begs the question: will Prieskorn and Wright be on the field at the same time this season, utilizing "12 personnel" in an attempt to overwhelm defenses with their athletic ability? It's possible, but simply having more than one capable option in a position group is always a good thing.
"Caden being here, it didn't really bother me," Wright said. "With two tight ends, it's kind of scary in an offense."
Another layer to Wright's decision to transfer to Oxford is that he viewed this as a multi-year decision, stating that he has "a lot of unfinished business" in college football. A big impact with the Rebels this season would certainly set him up for a productive 2025 campaign in Oxford.
Wright, Prieskorn and the Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.