Transfer Portal Spotlight: Can Deuce Knight Become Ole Miss' Next Star Quarterback?

In high school, Deuce Knight was one of the nation's top prospects, earning five-star status out of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.

Knight committed to Auburn under head coach Hugh Freeze, who was later fired and replaced by Alex Golesh.

During his time at Auburn, Knight appeared in two games while preserving his redshirt, posting impressive numbers in victories over Mercer and Ball State. Knight brings a unique skill set to Oxford, as the left-handed quarterback is a talented passer and dangerous runner.

Why Deuce Knight Is a Perfect Fit for Ole Miss' Offense

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) runs into the end zone for his second touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knight showcased his dynamic rushing ability against Mercer, running nine times for 162 yards and four touchdowns in Auburn's 62-17 win.

Ole Miss is no stranger to mobile quarterbacks, with players like Jaxson Dart, Matt Corral, and Trinidad Chambliss all bringing strong rushing ability while also excelling as passers for the Rebels.

Knight also showed flashes as a passer against Mercer, throwing for 239 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes in what was the first major glimpse of his potential.

With new offensive coordinator John David Baker in place, Ole Miss is expected to maintain its fast-paced style, emphasizing quarterbacks who can create plays with their legs and incorporating plenty of option looks that will spread out the field.

Knight Will Have to Wait His Turn in Oxford

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) does a selfie video after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated the Mercer Bears 62-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Trinidad Chambliss winning his injunction and being granted another year of eligibility for the 2026 season, it is likely that Knight may not see the field at all this year.

However, this will give Knight an extra year to learn the offense under Baker and head coach Pete Golding, as he adapts to an entirely new system compared to what he ran at Auburn last season.

Learning under one of the best quarterbacks in college football will also benefit Knight tremendously, as sitting behind an experienced starter can significantly boost a player’s development and confidence.

The Rebels will look to make another deep playoff run in 2026. Knight could also see limited opportunities in goal-line situations or late in games where Ole Miss builds a comfortable lead.

Barring any unexpected changes, Deuce Knight is positioned to be Ole Miss’ starting quarterback in 2027. Rebels fans should be excited, as he brings elite athleticism and high-level passing ability to the position.

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