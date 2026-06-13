Trinidad Chambliss has Chance to Surpass Ole Miss Legends in One Quarterback Stat

The journey completed by the Ole Miss Rebels football team in the 2025 season was one that Disney would love to make into a movie.

A team that made the College Football Playoff was then shocked to see their head coach leave for another job in the same conference. Then, now head coach Pete Golding was forced into the spotlight of trying to lead this team to a national championship. The Rebels made a push to the semifinal, but came up just short. Still, there was nothing for this team to hang their heads about last season.

One of the biggest reasons the Rebels had such a great year last season was due to the play of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. After a roller coaster offseason, Chambliss is back for the 2026 season, and he could write his name in the Rebels' history books, among some of the legends of this program.

History In The Making

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass agains the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Rebels, Chambliss had a Heisman worthy season. The Rebels quarterback finished the season with 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, and just three interceptions. His passing yards total from last season already has him 13th all-time in school history. Another season like 2025, and Chambliss could see himself amongst some of the most beloved players in school history.

Amongst The Greats

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) makes a throw against the Baylor Bears in the second quarter in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

If Chambliss were to mirror his 2025 campaign, that would sandwich the quarterback between Matt Corral and Chad Kelly on the all-time passing yards list.

Kelly is fifth all-time with 6,800 yards, and Corral sits at fourth with 8,277. There's a real chance that Chambliss can pass Kelly on this list, and honestly, there may even be a shot at passing Corral; that's if the Rebels can go on another deep postseason run. Third all-time is Bo Wallace at 9,534. That seems like a number Chambliss will not be able to get too.

Memorable Talent

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What is lost in all this record chasing discussion is that Chambliss did not start last season for the Rebels. It wasn't until the third game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks that Chambliss got to show off his talents. If you were to add the two games he didn't start into his stats from last season, we may be looking at Chambliss as potentially getting to Wallace's all-time passing yards number.

No matter how the season finishes, if Chambliss stays healthy, this team can do something really special once again.

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