Trinidad Chambliss Breaks Down Historic Magnolia Bowl Win for Ole Miss

The 2026 Magnolia Bowl had no shortage of theatrics this year.

The first top-10 matchup in the series since 1962, the Lane Kiffin departure, College GameDay setting up on The Grove, and a chance for Ole Miss to win back-to-back games over LSU for the first time since 2008-2009 produced some memorable moments.

The game itself lived up to the frenzy surrounding it. Ole Miss jumped out to a 17-0 lead, and was up 24-7 at the half before a furious LSU rally tied the game at 24 in the 4th quarter before Heisman-hopeful quarterback Trinidad Chambliss produced what could very well be his 'Heisman Moment' - a 14-yard touchdown run before a subsequent two-point conversion to re-take a 32-24 lead, that would ultimately be the final score.

What Trinidad Chambliss Said About Epic Win Over LSU

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We didn't come out the way we wanted to in the second half, I didn't play my best ball, but it's not going to be perfect out there" Chambliss said in a post-game press conference on Saturday. "Second half, they put up some points, and they ended up tying it. Just go out there, execute, and don't get too caught up in the moment,"

Chambliss certianly didn't get caught up, going 33 of 48 for 363, two touchdowns and an interception through the air, and adding nine carries for two yards and a touchdown. But for Chambliss, that "moment" extended beyond just the game on the field.

"I feel like the whole nation disrespects Ole Miss. When they compare LSU to Ole Miss, they always say LSU has more money, the nicer facilities, bigger fambase, bigger stadium. So there was more to it than just Kiffin being on the other side of the ball," Chambliss said. "I'm happy we got this win for our fans, and the people that support Ole Miss, and our team as well,"

Chambliss & Co. did indeed deliver on making the fanbase happy, so much so that Saturday's game set a new attendance record for Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, breaking the 68,251 attendance record set last season against Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Saturday's contest brought in a crowd of 70,033 people, just shy of 6,000 more people than the offical listed capacity of 64,038

"It's a huge perk, being able to play at this univeristy in front of these fans. And the support is amazing, they brought it the whole night," Chambliss said. "They were loud on third downs and chering when we scored. So shoutout to the fans and to the student section,"

Ole Miss will be on the oppisite side of things next week, as the Rebels will travel to Gainesville to take on the No. 21 Florida Gators this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 P.M. CST, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

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